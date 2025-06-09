BostonGene’s Multiomic AI Platform Uncovers Therapeutic Targets in Invasive Lobular Carcinoma, Wins GRASP Advocate Choice Award at ASCO 2025

Study Identifies Disease-Specific Targets to Inform Precision Drug Development in Breast Cancer

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, a leader in AI-powered solutions for drug discovery and development, today announced that its poster at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting has received the GRASP Advocate Choice Award. The poster, titled “Macroscale Genomic Alterations in Histomolecular Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Compared to Other Breast Cancer Subtypes,” was presented by Jason Mouabbi, MD, of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, on June 2, 2025.

In collaboration with MD Anderson, BostonGene applied its proprietary multiomic AI platform to profiles of over 600 patients, uncovering distinct histologic and molecular features of invasive lobular carcinoma (ILC)—a breast cancer subtype for which treatment decisions are often inferred from other subtypes. The study revealed previously under-characterized macroscale genomic alterations and biologic mechanisms, highlighting opportunities for precision-targeted therapies and novel drug development strategies tailored to ILC. These insights demonstrate BostonGene’s unique capabilities to uncover disease-specific targets and enable data-driven decisions in clinical development.

The GRASP (Guiding Researchers and Advocates to Scientific Partnerships) Advocate Choice Award recognizes research that is both scientifically meaningful and impactful to the patient community, as determined by cancer advocates. GRASP is a nonprofit, patient-led initiative that brings together researchers, clinicians and patients to foster scientific collaboration and accelerate innovation in cancer care. The 2025 GRASP event is held in conjunction with the ASCO Annual Meeting on June 11–12.

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized by the GRASP advocate community, which underscores the strength of our collaboration with MD Anderson and the real-world impact of BostonGene’s AI-powered analytics,” said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene. “This study illustrates how our platform can uncover clinically actionable genomic insights and help reshape treatment paradigms for historically underserved cancer subtypes like ILC. It also highlights the role of multiomic data in informing trial design, optimizing patient selection, and accelerating the development of precision oncology therapeutics.”

