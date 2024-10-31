BostonGene to Showcase Innovative Precision Medicine Strategies for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer at the Advancing Precision Medicine Conference 2024

Joe Lennerz, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at BostonGene, to Highlight Scalable Solutions for Enhancing Access to Precision Medicine and Reducing Care Disparities through Guidelines and Network-Based Approaches

The APM Annual Conference brings together healthcare leaders—including geneticists, oncologists and bioinformaticians—for collaboration and networking in precision medicine. It serves as a vital platform for advancing personalized healthcare and innovative technologies.

Joe Lennerz, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at BostonGene, will participate in a panel discussion titled “Diagnosis to Treatment – A Case Study in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.” The session, scheduled for November 1, from 9:00 AM to 10:20 AM, will outline a novel framework for expanding the impact of precision medicine in cancer care. The discussion will emphasize the adoption of NCCN guidelines and strategies to enhance accessibility beyond major cancer centers. It will also focus on leveraging network-based approaches to ensure that world-class diagnostics reach underserved and rural areas, ultimately aiming to reduce disparities in cancer outcomes.

“At APM 2024, we’re excited to explore practical solutions for expanding precision medicine’s reach in cancer care,” said Dr. Lennerz. “This session will highlight how network-based approaches can improve diagnostic access in underserved areas, reducing treatment disparities and advancing precision medicine for all patients.”

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is a biotechnology company specializing in advanced computational biology and precision medicine. Founded in 2015, BostonGene has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation to improve patient care and accelerate drug development. Our AI-powered multiomics platform decodes cancer patients’ molecular profiles, including their immune system and tumor microenvironment, to uncover key disease drivers, identify novel drug targets and recommend the most effective treatments. With advanced bioanalytics, an indication-specific cancer library and a next-generation CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited high-complexity laboratory, we deliver precise, clinically validated insights that drive precision medicine and advance oncology research. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

