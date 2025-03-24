BostonGene to Participate in the 114th Annual Meeting of the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology

Showcasing AI-Powered Molecular and Immune Profiling Innovations to Advance Precision Medicine

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-driven molecular and immune profiling solutions, announced that two abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) 114th Annual Meeting. The event, held from March 22-27 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, MA, is the premier gathering of pathology and laboratory medicine professionals, showcasing cutting-edge research, diagnostic advancements and emerging technologies to advance patient care and precision medicine.





Details of the poster presentations are below:

Title: Profiling the Intratumor Microbiome in Prostate Cancer (PC) Reveals Consistent Signatures Across Different Metastatic Sites and Correlates with the Tumor Microenvironment (TME)

Abstract: 147

Time and Location: Monday, March 24 | 1:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Presenter: Eda Nur Kozan, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine

A recent pilot study uncovered associations between bacterial profiles, the tumor microenvironment (TME), and histology in metastatic castration-resistance prostate cancer (mCRPC). Using BostonGene’s machine learning-based tools, RNA sequencing data were analyzed to characterize each sample’s microbiota and TME. Distinct bacterial patterns were present across prostate cancer subtypes and TME classifications, with strong correlations observed among the microbiomes of metastatic sites.

Research done in collaboration with Weill Cornell Medicine

Title: Reconstruction of the Glioblastoma (GBM) Tumor Immune Microenvironment (TIME) Reveals Unique Subtypes with Potential Prognostic Significance

Abstract: 248

Time and Location: Tuesday, March 25 | 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Presenter: Eda Nur Kozan, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine

This collaborative study identified novel GBM TIME subtypes associated with prognosis. Unsupervised clustering was applied to transcriptomic data from a meta-cohort of 867 publicly available samples and 30 BostonGene Tumor PortraitTM test samples to define five TIME subtypes linked with overall survival. This study illustrates the power of molecular profiling for identifying prognostic biomarkers in GBM.

Research done in collaboration with Weill Cornell Medicine

For more information or to schedule a meeting with BostonGene during the event, please contact Hannah Oman at events@bostongene.com.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is a biotechnology company specializing in advanced computational biology and precision medicine. Founded in 2015, BostonGene has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation to improve patient care and accelerate drug development. Our AI-powered multiomics platform decodes cancer patients’ molecular profiles, including their immune system and tumor microenvironment, to uncover key disease drivers, identify novel drug targets and recommend the most effective treatments. With advanced bioanalytics, an indication-specific cancer library and a next-generation CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited high-complexity laboratory, we deliver precise, clinically validated insights that drive precision medicine and advance oncology research. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

Contacts



Media:

Erin Keleher

+1-617-283-2285

erin.keleher@bostongene.com