BostonGene Named a Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards Winner in the AI Innovation Category

BostonGene’s AI-Driven Digital Pathology Platform Enhances Accuracy, Streamlines Analysis and Reduces Variability Across Diverse Data Types

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven molecular and immune profiling solutions, today announces it was named a Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards winner by Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma in the AI innovation category. The program showcases outstanding solutions that are driving improvements and transforming the industry.





BostonGene’s award-winning innovation addresses critical challenges in pathology. Traditional pathology relies heavily on manual slide analysis, which is time-consuming and prone to variability and human error. BostonGene’s advanced AI-based digital pathology platform automates tissue analysis, delivering fast, accurate and reproducible insights across several methodologies, including hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) slides, immunohistochemistry (IHC) and multiplex immunofluorescence (MxIF).

BostonGene’s digital pathology platform incorporates several key innovations:

Enhanced H&E Analysis: The platform’s AI models analyze whole slide images pixel-by-pixel, accurately identifying complex features such as tertiary lymphoid structures and stromal tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (sTILs) that can predict response to immunotherapy and patient prognosis. BostonGene’s AI-based pathology reduced the time required to analyze 100 slides from 17 hours of manual analysis to 20 minutes.

Precision IHC Biomarker Assessment: The platform achieves over 90% accuracy in assessing key biomarkers like PD-L1, which is critical for immunotherapy decisions, and Ki-67, which predicts tumor growth. Its advanced capabilities include analyzing novel drug targets and distinguishing complex staining patterns, such as HER2 expression levels.

Comprehensive MxIF Analysis: The platform identifies up to 60 markers on a single slide, offering unparalleled insights into tumor microenvironments, including cell-cell interactions, spatial relationships, and cellular communities.

“Our AI-powered solutions ensure precision and reproducibility while providing actionable insights that guide patient care and accelerate drug development,” said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene. “This award recognizes our relentless commitment to innovation. It underscores the profound impact that digital pathology can have in advancing precision medicine.”

“The Innovation Awards winners showcase the organizations that have demonstrated innovative solutions that have the greatest potential to save money, engage patients or revolutionize the healthcare industry,” says Rebecca Willumson, SVP and Publisher of Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma. “We are very pleased to congratulate the winners on their accomplishments.”

An expert panel of judges reviewed the hundreds of awards submissions and determined which companies demonstrated innovative technologies and services that have the potential to make the greatest impact for biotech and pharma companies.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is a biotechnology company specializing in advanced computational biology and precision medicine. Founded in 2015, BostonGene has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation to improve patient care and accelerate drug development. Our AI-powered multiomics platform decodes cancer patients’ molecular profiles, including their immune system and tumor microenvironment, to uncover key disease drivers, identify novel drug targets and recommend the most effective treatments. With advanced bioanalytics, an indication-specific cancer library and a next-generation CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited high-complexity laboratory, we deliver precise, clinically validated insights that drive precision medicine and advance oncology research. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

About Fierce Biotech

Fierce Biotech is the biotech industry’s daily monitor, providing the latest news, articles, and resources related to clinical trials, drug discovery, FDA approval, FDA regulation, patent news, pharma news, biotech company news and more. More than 300,000 top biotech professionals rely on Fierce Biotech for an insider briefing on the day’s top stories. Signup is free here.

About Fierce Pharma

Biopharma is a fast-growing world where big ideas come along daily. Our readers rely on Fierce Pharma for the latest news, analysis and data on drugs and the companies that make them. Fierce Pharma covers the pharma waterfront, from late-stage drug development through the entire lifecycle— tracking regulatory approvals, payer negotiations, manufacturing, marketing, patent fights, government investigations and regulation, M&A deals and beyond. Our aim is to analyze the day’s news, showing readers not only what they need to know, but why they need to know it. Beyond the daily, the Fierce Pharma team produces special reports that take stock of the industry’s products and finances, and shed new light on industry trends.

