BostonGene Announces Collaboration with SWOG Cancer Research Network to Drive Personalized Approaches

BostonGene’s AI-powered multiomics platform will enable biomarker-driven treatment selection, advancing precision medicine and accelerating therapeutic development

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, a leader in AI-powered solutions for drug discovery and development, today announced a collaboration with the SWOG Cancer Research Network, a global cancer research community that designs and conducts publicly funded clinical trials, on a new multicohort study titled "S2409, PRISM: PRecIsion in SCLC via a Multicohort Study: Randomized Phase II Studies Evaluating Maintenance Durvalumab with or without Biomarker-Directed Therapy for Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ES-SCLC)." This study, which is supported by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, aims to redefine the standard of care for patients with ES-SCLC by employing biomarker-driven personalized treatment strategies.

Currently, the standard treatment for ES-SCLC involves combination chemotherapy and anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy, followed by maintenance immunotherapy. While this broad approach extends overall survival by 2-3 months, it still results in disease progression in most patients.

The PRISM study is designed to utilize novel biomarkers to identify and treat patients who may benefit from the addition of targeted agents, such as PARP inhibitors, to standard therapy. The study will be led by SWOG, conducted within the NCI’s National Clinical Trials Network, and chaired by Drs. Anne Chiang, of the Yale Cancer Center, and Alberto Chiappori, of the Moffitt Cancer Center, in conjunction with Translational Medicine chairs Drs. Lauren Byers and Carl Gay, of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The trial will enroll up to 900 patients and use BostonGene’s AI-powered multiomic platform to identify molecular subtypes, assigning patients to therapy based on their subtype. The platform enables deep characterization of each patient’s tumor and immune profile, supporting the selection of more effective therapies and helping to accelerate translational insights that inform future drug development.

The trial builds on the ongoing collaborative work between MD Anderson’s lung cancer group, including Drs. Byers and Gay, and BostonGene to identify and validate four molecular subtypes of SCLC that exhibit distinct biological and therapeutic profiles. Initial findings from the SWOG S1929 trial demonstrated promising improvements in progression-free survival using this targeted approach. The goal of the upcoming study is to optimize outcomes for each subtype, offering patients more effective and individualized treatments.

“S2409 PRISM will test the hypothesis that we can be more effective in treating extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer by targeting the vulnerabilities of specific molecular subtypes,” said study chair Dr. Chiang, who also serves as SWOG's executive officer overseeing lung cancer and breast cancer research.

“We hope to demonstrate that it's feasible to identify the SCLC subtype in the clinical setting and to use that information to select the best therapy for each patient.”

“Collaborating with SWOG on this landmark study aligns with our mission to deliver innovative, data-driven insights that are transforming cancer care,” said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene. “By combining advanced molecular profiling with AI, we’re not only able to classify patients more precisely but also to advance therapy selection and accelerate the development of next-generation treatments. This study is poised to reshape the treatment landscape in lung cancer and provide a roadmap of how to build and validate biomarker-driven treatment approaches across cancers.”

