BostonGene and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Foundation Model-Driven Oncology Development

AI-powered platform to predict patient safety and efficacy profiles, unlocking precision-driven oncology development

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, the developer of the leading AI foundation model for tumor and immune biology, today announced a strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca, a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases and BioPharmaceuticals, to advance oncology drug development using BostonGene’s multimodal AI platform.

The collaboration leverages BostonGene’s foundation model for tumor and immune biology to deliver predictive insights on patient-level safety and efficacy outcomes in early clinical trials. AstraZeneca will apply BostonGene’s omnimodal analytics to accelerate development timelines and reducing risk across its oncology portfolio.

“BostonGene’s platform combines deep biological insights with advanced AI and this collaboration will empower us to predict which patients will benefit from treatment helping us design safer, more effective therapies from the start,” said Jorge Reis-Filho, MD, PhD, Chief of AI for Science Innovation, Enterprise AI Unit, AstraZeneca. “At AstraZeneca, we are focused on leveraging the vast and unparalleled potential of AI to accelerate clinical development and the delivery of innovative medicines to patients.”

The initiative marks another key milestone in the application of foundation models to real-world clinical development. BostonGene’s approach integrates pre-trained foundation models combined with advanced multi-modal data analytics, including cell-free RNA (cfRNA) and tumor microenvironment profiling, to predict response dynamics and tolerability across diverse patient populations, enabling more adaptive, biomarker-informed development.

“We’re honored to partner with AstraZeneca, a global leader in oncology innovation,” said Andrew Feinberg, President and CEO at BostonGene. “This collaboration demonstrates the power of foundational biology and multi-modal molecular insights to reshape how we develop, de-risk, and deliver therapies to patients. It is a major step toward transforming drug development through AI.”

BostonGene is actively deploying its foundation model alongside global biopharma partners to accelerate clinical programs across the oncology spectrum. By integrating these AI-driven insights into R&D pipelines, BostonGene is optimizing regulatory pathways and securing evidence for label expansion. This partnership with AstraZeneca underscores the transformative power of AI-powered profiling to transform oncology development at scale.

