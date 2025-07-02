MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Jon Monson, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the second quarter on July 23 prior to the conference call.

A live webcast and replay for the event will be accessible at htts://investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific



Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical technologies that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 45 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our portfolio of devices and therapies helps physicians diagnose and treat complex cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological and urological diseases and conditions. Learn more at www.bostonscientific.com and connect on LinkedIn and X.

CONTACTS:



Chanel Hastings



Media Relations



+1 (508) 382-0288



Chanel.Hastings@bsci.com

Lauren Tengler



Investor Relations



+1 (508) 683-4479



BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-scientific-announces-conference-call-discussing-second-quarter-2025-results-302495273.html

SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation