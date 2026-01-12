Boston Scientific Announces Agreement to Acquire Valencia Technologies Corporation

Acquisition to expand urology offerings for people living with overactive bladder

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Valencia Technologies Corporation, a privately held medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat bladder dysfunction. The company's eCoin® System is an implantable tibial nerve stimulation (ITNS) device for the treatment of urge urinary incontinence (UUI), a common symptom of overactive bladder (OAB).

In the United States, nearly 30 million adults ages 40 and older have bothersome symptoms of OAB.1 The condition can have a significant impact on quality of life, mental health, sleep, productivity and social activities.2 One study found that the overall treatment rate for OAB, beyond behavioral and lifestyle adjustments, was approximately 19%.3

The eCoin system, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2022, is a coin-sized device that is placed under the skin, near the ankle, during a minimally invasive procedure. The device is intended for patients who have undergone a successful trial of percutaneous tibial nerve stimulation (PTNS) or for patients who are intolerant to or have an inadequate response to more conservative UUI treatments. Once implanted, the device intermittently and automatically stimulates the tibial nerve to help regulate how the brain communicates with the bladder. In the eCoin pivotal clinical trial, 68% of patients responded with at least a 50% reduction in UUI episodes.4

"The addition of the eCoin system to the Boston Scientific portfolio will enable us to expand into implantable tibial nerve stimulation (ITNS), a high-growth adjacency for our Urology business," said Meghan Scanlon, senior vice president and president, Urology, Boston Scientific. "ITNS technology complements our existing pelvic health product line, and we look forward to offering a more comprehensive set of treatment options to patients across the care continuum."

Boston Scientific expects to complete the acquisition in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to have an immaterial impact on adjusted earnings per share in 2026 and is expected to be more dilutive on a GAAP basis due to acquisition-related net charges and amortization expense. Specific terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

