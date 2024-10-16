Boston Pharmaceuticals to Present Phase 2 Biopsy Results for Long-Acting, Once-Monthly FGF21 Analogue Efimosfermin Alfa (BOS-580) in F2 and F3 MASH in Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at AASLD, The Liver Meeting® 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boston Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated molecules addressing serious liver diseases, today announced it will present key results including histologic responses from a Phase 2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of the investigational agent, efimosfermin alfa (formerly known as BOS-580), in participants with stage F2 and F3 fibrosis due to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) as a late-breaking oral presentation at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® (Nov. 15-19, 2024 in San Diego).





“Patients with MASH and fibrosis are at a high risk of disease progression, liver-related complications, and mortality. There is an urgent need for liver-targeted, anti-fibrotic treatments that can prevent these complications without increasing the risk of cardiometabolic issues,” said Sophie Kornowski, CEO of Boston Pharmaceuticals. “We believe efimosfermin has the potential to be a best-in-class option for MASH patients and may impact the disease’s critical pathways with a unique once-monthly dosing regimen. We are honored to present these results at The Liver Meeting and look forward to advancing our innovative therapy in late-stage development.”

Details of Boston Pharmaceuticals’ late-breaking oral presentation at The Liver Meeting are as follows:

Oral Presentation Title: Once-Monthly Efimosfermin Alfa (BOS-580) in Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis With F2/F3 Fibrosis: Results From a 24-Week, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 2 Trial

Late Breaking Abstract Number: 5017

Session: Late Breaking Abstract Parallel Session 3

Session Date, Time: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. PST

Presenter: Mazen Noureddin, M.D., MHSc, Professor of Medicine, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Research Institute

About efimosfermin alfa (BOS-580)

Boston Pharmaceuticals’ lead investigational agent, efimosfermin alfa (BOS-580) is a once-monthly subcutaneous injectable of a long-acting variant of human fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) that regulates various metabolic pathways to decrease liver fat and ameliorate liver inflammation and damage in patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), also known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Efimosfermin is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of participants diagnosed with MASH. In clinical studies, efimosfermin has previously demonstrated statistically significant reductions in liver fat content, markers of liver injury and fibrosis, and improved metabolic biomarkers, with a favorable safety profile in a 12-week Phase 2a study.

About Boston Pharmaceuticals

Boston Pharmaceuticals, a portfolio company of B-FLEXION, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that leverages an experienced and committed drug development team to advance a portfolio of highly differentiated therapies that may address important unmet medical needs in serious liver diseases, with MASH as the focus of its lead asset. The Company has significant expansion opportunities through its portfolio of promising drug development candidates that were acquired through partnerships with proven, innovative biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Boston Pharmaceuticals applies rigorous decision-making to advance programs to deliver differentiated medicines to patients in need of new options while creating value for all parties involved in the journey.

