Bonum Therapeutics to Participate in Panel on Conditionally Active Biologics at BIO 2025

Chief Business Officer Neela Patel, Ph.D., will discuss the promise and challenges of these next-generation drugs, which have the potential to overcome shortcomings of current state-of-the-art therapies, including ADCs and bispecifics

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bonum Therapeutics, a biotechnology company that is using innovative technology for conditional regulation to create highly active and less toxic medicines, today announced Chief Business Officer Neela Patel, Ph.D., will speak at BIO 2025 on a panel on “Beyond Bispecifics and ADCs: Conditionally Active Biologics.”

The panel will be held on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Room 206AB from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. ET during the BIO International Convention, which takes place June 16-19, at the Boston International Convention and Exhibition Center. It is open to all registered attendees.

Conditionally active biologics (CABs) are an emerging class of drugs that are safer and more efficacious than existing treatments with the potential to overcome the challenges of current state-of-the-art therapies, including ADCs and bispecifics. While companies working in this field are currently focused on oncology and immunology, many of their technologies can be applied to any protein therapeutic where regulation is required to harness a biology for patient benefit.

The moderator-led discussion will explore the scientific and commercial landscape for CABs, including types of conditionally active therapeutic modalities currently in research and development, the status of clinical data for these molecules, recent technological advances, and the current and future environment for financings and deals.

Patel is a scientist and business development executive with more than 25 years of leadership in drug discovery and development, project and portfolio management, and pipeline development through external innovation. Prior to joining Bonum in 2022, she was part of the executive team at Good Therapeutics, where, as Chief Business Development Officer she co-led the company’s acquisition by Roche and the subsequent spinout of Bonum.

She will be joined by four panelists representing different perspectives on the technology’s potential and challenges, including an investor, an expert in drug development from pharma and scientist executives from biotechnology companies with technologies for regulating biologic therapeutics.

About Bonum Therapeutics

Bonum Therapeutics is a privately held biotechnology company that uses a novel antibody-based mechanism to create regulated and targeted, highly active, and less toxic medicines. Bonum’s most advanced program is in preclinical development. The company was founded in 2022 as a spinout of Good Therapeutics, following the sale of Good to Roche in September 2022 for $250 million, plus milestones.

Bonum’s unique approach takes advantage of the ability of an antibody to bind specifically and competitively to two distinct antigens – a dual-binding antibody (DBA). The technology brings the power and specificity of an antibody to therapeutic control and is applicable to a wide range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, autoimmunity, metabolic disorders, and pain management. The company is backed by a group of leading venture investors including Rivervest Venture Partners, Roche Venture Fund, Digitalis Ventures, American Century Investments, Codon Capital, and Vivo Capital. For more information, please visit our website at www.BonumTx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Bluesky.

