Boehringer Ingelheim’s New Quarterable Snap-Tab PREVICOX® (firocoxib) Chewable Tablets Provide Flexible Dosing for Dogs in the U.S.

Now approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, this unique tablet design enables more precise, customizable dosing based on dog's weight, as well as improved convenience and cost-effectiveness.





The new design for PREVICOX® tablets and packaging offers sustainability beneﬁts, including storage up to one month in its container after tablet is divided, reducing waste as well as material use and supply complexity across the full product lifecycle.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim, a global leader in animal health, today announced the availability of the new Quarterable Snap-Tab design for PREVICOX® (firocoxib) Chewable Tablets, following approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The new tablet design features double scoring to facilitate easier division of the tablet into quarters, enabling more precise and customizable dosing for a broader range of dogs based on weight. With this new scoring design, veterinarians can prescribe lower dosages for dogs as small as seven pounds, as well as more dosage options leveraging the new quarterable 57 mg and 227 mg chewable tablets.

PREVICOX® (firocoxib) is a COX-2 selective non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) approved for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs and for the control of postoperative pain and inflammation associated with soft-tissue and orthopedic surgery in dogs.1,2

"This new tablet design provides a number of benefits to veterinarians and dog owners, with the ability to more easily tailor dosing that can improve outcomes and ultimately enhance quality of life for more dogs," said Dr. Russ Drury, Executive Director, Veterinary Professional Services, Boehringer Ingelheim.

The new design also provides a number of benefits from a sustainability perspective. After the tablet is divided into quarters, it may be stored for up to one month in its packaging. The PREVICOX® bottle is changing as well, to an industry-standard round bottle, which will be taller. The cotton will be removed for optimal efficiency and reduced waste.

There are important aspects of PREVICOX® (ﬁrocoxib) Chewable Tablets that will remain the same, including the formulation, the full-tablet dose strengths of 57 mg and 227 mg, bottle counts, push and turn opening/closing system and child-resistant/senior-friendly characteristics.

These changes will be introduced progressively throughout 2026 and 2027, beginning with the PREVICOX® 227 mg x 60 count and PREVICOX® 57 mg x 60 count presentations.

About Boehringer Ingelheim – Animal Health business

Boehringer Ingelheim provides innovation for preventing and treating diseases in animals. The company offers a wide range of vaccines, parasite-control products, and medicines for pets, horses, and livestock to veterinarians, animal owners, farmers, and governments. As a leader in animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim values that the health of humans and animals is deeply connected and strives to have inﬂuence on people, animals, and society. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/animal-health.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

PREVICOX® (ﬁrocoxib) Chewable Tablets are for use in dogs only. As a class, cyclooxygenase inhibitory NSAIDs like PREVICOX® may be associated with gastrointestinal, kidney, or liver side effects. Dogs should be evaluated for pre-existing conditions and currently prescribed medications prior to treatment with PREVICOX®, then monitored regularly while on therapy. Concurrent use with another NSAID, corticosteroid, or nephrotoxic medication should be avoided or monitored closely.

References:

PREVICOX® Summary of Product Characteristics (SPC) Veterinary Medicines Information website at: https://medicines.health.europa.eu/veterinary/en/600000000609. PREVICOX® information page at https://animalhealth.boehringer- ingelheim.com/pets/canine/products/therapeutics/previcox

PREVICOX® is a registered trademark of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc.

©2026 Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc., 4000 Medley Blvd., Suite 300 Johns Creek, GA 30097. All rights reserved. US-PET-0654-2026-A

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SOURCE Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc.