Boehringer Ingelheim Showcases Bold Vision for the Future of Cancer Care at ASCO 2025

Data to be presented at ASCO reflect Boehringer's broad pipeline and growing body of evidence supporting innovative therapies for various cancers

Patient-reported outcomes from the Beamion LUNG-1 study in previously treated patients with HER2 (ERRB2)-mutant advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) reported physical function and disease-related symptom improvement while being treated with zongertinib 1

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Boehringer Ingelheim will present the latest data in its robust oncology pipeline at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, including patient-reported outcomes (PRO) from the Beamion LUNG-1 study evaluating zongertinib as an orally administered targeted therapy for previously treated patients with HER2 (ERBB2)-mutant advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In addition, new data evaluating the efficacy and safety of obrixtamig for the treatment of extrapulmonary neuroendocrine carcinomas with high or low DLL3 expression will be featured in an oral session.

"Tackling difficult-to-treat cancers requires a multi-pronged approach, which is why we're exploring multiple pathways to address key cancer drivers, including HER2 and DLL3, to deliver meaningful advancements for the patients who need them most," said Vicky Brown, U.S. Senior Vice President and Head of Oncology, Immunology & Eye Health, Boehringer Ingelheim. "Our data at ASCO underscore our generational commitment to pioneering critical innovations that address patients' greatest needs."

Developing zongertinib for the treatment of HER2-mutant advanced NSCLC



Patient reported outcomes (N=30) from the Beamion LUNG-1 study (NCT04886804) evaluating zongertinib, showed improvements in physical functioning and disease-related symptoms in previously treated patients with HER2 (ERBB2)-mutant advanced NSCLC, identified through the following surveys:

EORTC IL46/Q168 Survey (side effect burden): 80% to 90% (24 to 27) of patients reported "not at all" or "a little" side-effect trouble across all visits. 1

PRO-CTCAE: Patient-reported symptomatic adverse events assessed were in line with the previously reported safety profile of zongertinib in the Beamion LUNG-1 study; the majority of patients who reported they experienced diarrhea stated "rarely" or "occasionally". 1

NSCLC Symptom Assessment Questionnaire: At weeks 15 and 27, over 50% of patients reported "no coughing at all" – a key disease-related symptom – double the proportion at baseline with remaining patients responding with "mild to moderate" coughing. 1

EORTC QLQ-C30 Physical Functioning: After 15 weeks of treatment with zongertinib, participants showed a 60% improvement in physical functioning from baseline (95% CI: 6.3-12.9). 1 This improvement was sustained throughout the PRO data collection period. 1 Physical functioning was measured by the ability to complete strenuous activities, go on long or short walks, ability to sit in a chair (versus need to stay in bed), and need for assistance completing daily tasks. 1

"In treating HER2-mutant advanced non-small cell lung cancer – a disease with limited options and a poor prognosis – patient reported outcomes are critical in understanding not only how well a treatment works, but also how it is received by patients," said Dr. Joshua K. Sabari, study investigator and Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, New York University (NYU) Grossman School of Medicine; Medical Director, Thoracic Medical Oncology, NYU Langone Health's Perlmutter Cancer Center. "The study's reported outcomes provide further confidence in the potential of zongertinib to have a meaningful impact on the lives of patients living with this aggressive disease."

Exploring precision medicine through DLL3 targeted therapy, obrixtamig



New data will be presented from the ongoing, Phase I dose escalation study (NCT04429087) evaluating T-cell engager, obrixtamig, in previously treated patients with extrapulmonary neuroendocrine carcinomas with high or low DLL3 expression (N=60). In the study, obrixtamig demonstrated efficacy in patients with high DLL3 expression.2

The objective response rate was 40% (95% CI: 24.6-57.7) in patients with high DLL3 expression compared to 3.3% (95% CI: 0.6-16.7) in patients with low DLL3 expression. 2

The median duration of response was 7.9 months (95% CI: 6.2-not calculable [NC]) in patients with high DLL3 expression compared to 2.8 months (95% CI: NC-NC) in patients with low DLL3 expression. 2

The disease control rate was 66.7% (95% CI: 48.8-80.8) in patients with high DLL3 expression compared to 26.7% (95% CI: 14.2-44.4) in patients with low DLL3 expression. 2

Most treatment-related adverse events (AEs) were mild to moderate in both groups. Grade ≥3 treatment-related AEs occurred in 23.3% of patients with high DLL3 expression and 20% of those with low DLL3 expression.2

"Neuroendocrine carcinomas are a relatively rare form of cancer that are unfortunately often diagnosed at advanced stages, leading to poor outcomes for patients due to both the nature of the disease and the lack of standard of care, with limited treatment options," said Dr. Jonathan Strosberg, Professor and Medical Oncologist, Neuroendocrine Tumor Division & Department of Gastrointestinal Oncology Research Program, Moffitt Cancer Center. "DLL3 is highly expressed in neuroendocrine carcinomas, making DLL3 an important biomarker in precision medicine. Findings from this study, including a 40% objective response rate, underscore the potential of obrixtamig to produce an effective and durable response in patients with high DLL3 expression, and offer a targeted approach to treating this cancer."

An ongoing Phase II DAREON®-5 trial (NCT04429087) is assessing obrixtamig in patients with relapsed/refractory DLL3-high extrapulmonary neuroendocrine carcinomas.2

Additionally, new clinical data from two early-stage trials evaluating BI 765063 and BI 770371 will be presented, strengthening Boehringer's partnership with OSE Immunotherapeutics.

Presentations at ASCO 2025 from Boehringer Ingelheim's innovative pipeline highlight vision of transforming cancer care:

Presenter Abstract title Presentation details Zongertinib Joshua Sabari Patient-reported outcomes (PRO) evaluating physical functioning and symptoms in patients with pretreated HER2-mutant advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC): Results from the Beamion LUNG-1 trial Poster Presentation (Abstract 8620 | Post Bd100) May 31, 1:30 – 4:30 PM CDT David Berz Zongertinib in HER2-altered breast cancer: Preclinical activity and preliminary results from a phase Ia dose-escalation study Poster Presentation (Abstract 1023 | Poster Bd 2) June 2, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CDT Alison M. Schram Beamion PANTUMOR-1: A phase II, multicenter, multicohort, open-label trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the oral HER2-selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor zongertinib for the treatment of HER2-mutated or overexpressed/amplified solid tumors Poster Presentation (Abstract TPS3187 | Poster Bd 487a) June 2, 1:30 – 4:30 PM CDT Obrixtamig Jaume Capdevila Efficacy and safety of the DLL3/CD3 T-cell engager obrixtamig in patients with extrapulmonary neuroendocrine carcinomas with high or low DLL3 expression: Results from an ongoing phase I trial Oral Presentation (Abstract 3004) Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology May 30, 3:57 – 4:09 PM CDT Martin Wermke DAREONTM-9, a phase Ib study of obrixtamig plus topotecan in patients (pts) with advanced small cell lung cancer (SCLC): Interim analysis results Poster Presentation (Abstract 8094 | Poster Bd 215) May 31, 1:30 – 4:30 PM CDT BI 770371 Judy Wang An open-label, phase I trial of the SIRPα monoclonal antibody, BI 770371, alone and in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor ezabenlimab in patients with advanced solid tumors Rapid Oral Presentation (Abstract 2515) June 1, 11:15 AM – 12:45 PM CDT Katerin



Ingrid Rojas L An open-label, phase Ib trial of the SIRPα inhibitor BI 765063 in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor ezabenlimab and cetuximab in patients (pts) with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma Poster Presentation (Abstract 6019) June 1, 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM CDT BI 765179 Jean-Pascal H. Machiels An open-label, phase Ib dose-expansion study to assess the efficacy of CD137/FAP agonist BI 765179 plus pembrolizumab as a first-line treatment in metastatic or incurable, recurrent programmed cell death ligand-1 (PD-L1)-positive head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) Poster Presentation (Abstract TPS2684 | Poster Bd 323a) June 2, 1:30 – 4:30 PM CDT

About non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)



Lung cancer claims more lives than any other cancer type3 and the incidence is set to increase to over 3 million cases worldwide by 2040.4 NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer.5 The condition is often diagnosed at a late stage,6 and fewer than 3 in 10 patients are alive five years after diagnosis.7 People living with advanced NSCLC can experience a detrimental physical, psychological, and emotional impact on their daily lives. There remains a high unmet need for additional treatment options for people living with advanced NSCLC. Up to 4% of lung cancers are driven by HER2 mutations (or gene alterations).8 Mutations in HER2 can lead to overexpression and overactivation, which can in turn result in uncontrolled cell production, inhibition of cell death and promotion of tumor growth and spread.9

About zongertinib



Zongertinib is an investigational irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that selectively inhibits HER2 while sparing wild-type EGFR, thereby limiting associated toxicities. This orally administered, targeted therapy was granted FDA Fast Track Designation in 2023, followed by Breakthrough Therapy Designation in the U.S. and China for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have activating HER2 mutations and who have received prior systemic therapy. An application for accelerated approval was granted Priority Review status by the FDA in February 2025. In addition, Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency granted Orphan Drug Designation to zongertinib.

A recent study has shown pre-clinically that the investigational compound zongertinib has potential for further clinical study in HER2 dependent solid cancers as monotherapy and as concurrent treatment with ADC therapy. In addition, zongertinib is being evaluated in Beamion LUNG-2 (NCT06151574)4, a global Phase III trial, compared to standard of care as first-line treatment in patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC who have activating HER2 TKD mutations.

About the Beamion clinical trial program



Beamion LUNG-1 (NCT04886804) is an open-label, Phase I dose escalation trial, with dose confirmation and expansion of zongertinib as monotherapy in people with advanced or metastatic solid tumors and NSCLC with activating HER2 alterations. The study has 2 parts. The first part is open to adults with different types of advanced cancer (solid tumors with changes in the HER2 gene) for whom previous treatment was not successful. The second part is open to people with advanced non-small cell lung cancer with a specific mutation in the HER2 gene. Beamion LUNG-2 is a Phase III, open label, randomized, active-controlled study in patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC harboring HER2 TKD mutations to evaluate zongertinib compared with standard of care.

About obrixtamig



Obrixtamig is an investigational novel Immunoglobin G (IgG)-like bispecific T-cell engager designed to bind concomitantly to DLL3 on tumor cells and CD3 on T-cells.10 By creating a physical link between T-cells and tumor cells, the T-cell engager could potentially activate T-cells against DLL3-expressing tumor cells, potentially resulting in their destruction by the body's own immune system. Activated T-cells could indirectly stimulate other immune cells to broaden the immune response against the tumor tissue.

NCT04429087 is a Phase I trial evaluating obrixtamig in patients whose tumors are positive for DLL3. The aim of the study is to determine the highest dose of obrixtamig that can be tolerated by patients before reaching the maximum tolerated dose. The study also aims to assess the side effects of obrixtamig to evaluate early evidence of antitumor activity. In addition, obrixtamig is being evaluated in additional tumor types, including an ongoing Phase II trial (DAREON®-5) in patients with relapsed/refractory DLL3-high epNECs.

About extrapulmonary neuroendocrine carcinomas



Extrapulmonary neuroendocrine carcinomas (epNECs) are rare, aggressive cancers arising outside the lungs, from neuroendocrine cells present in various organs such as the gastrointestinal tract, pancreas, and others.11 Delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) is a protein that is expressed specifically on the surface of up 77% of NECs. In normal tissue, DLL3 is minimally expressed, which makes it an ideal therapeutic target. These cancers are often diagnosed at an advanced stage, leading to poor survival rates. Like other aggressive cancers, epNECs can significantly impact patients' physical, psychological, and emotional well-being.12 There remains a high unmet need for effective treatment options for individuals with advanced epNECs. Research is ongoing to identify molecular targets and develop new therapies.13

About Boehringer Ingelheim in Oncology



We have a clear aspiration – to transform the lives of people with cancer by delivering meaningful advances, with the ultimate goal of curing a range of cancers. Boehringer Ingelheim's generational commitment to driving scientific innovation is reflected by the company's robust pipeline of cancer cell-directed and immuno-oncology investigational therapies, as well as the smart combination of these approaches. Boehringer's ambition in oncology is to take a diligent and broad approach, creating a collaborative research network to tap into a diversity of minds, which is vital in addressing some of the most challenging, but potentially most impactful, areas of cancer research. Simply put, for Boehringer Ingelheim, cancer care is personal, today and for generations.

About Boehringer Ingelheim



Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in Research and Development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. More than 53,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier, more sustainable, and equitable tomorrow. Learn more at https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/us.

