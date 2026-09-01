Boehringer Ingelheim launches SCOVELLA® in Great Britain, the first approved therapy for insulin dysregulation in horses, a main cause of laminitis

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Ingelheim, Germany, and Bracknell, United Kingdom

SCOVELLA® is the first therapy specifically developed and approved for the treatment of hyperinsulinemia in insulin-dysregulated horses and ponies 1 , targeting the key underlying driver of laminitis.²

, targeting the key underlying driver of laminitis.² Studies showed that SCOVELLA® rapidly and significantly reduces hyperinsulinemia with effects showing within days of starting treatment. 4,6

Laminitis is one of the most significant causes of pain and disability in horses, with one-third of affected horses euthanized within a year of diagnosis.³

Boehringer Ingelheim launches SCOVELLA® (velagliflozin oral solution), the first therapy developed and licensed in Great Britain for the treatment of insulin dysregulation (ID) in horses and ponies.1

Affecting an estimated one in five horses, insulin dysregulation is recognized as the primary underlying cause of laminitis.² One-third of horses diagnosed with laminitis are euthanised within a year of diagnosis.³ A UK cohort study estimated that around one in ten horses and ponies experiences at least one episode of laminitis each year.5

"Laminitis is one of the most common and welfare-impacting conditions we face in equine practice. Until recently, treatment and prevention options have been limited. The availability of a therapy specifically developed and approved for horses represents an important advance and provides veterinarians with a new option to manage insulin dysregulation, the condition that underlies the majority of cases of laminitis, " said Professor Andy Durham BVSc BSc CertEP DEIM DipECEIM MRCVS, RCVS and European Specialist in Equine Internal Medicine, Liphook Equine Hospital.

The risk of laminitis increases in direct correlation with circulating insulin concentrations, making effective insulin control an important therapeutic objective. SCOVELLA® is the first licensed equine-specific SGLT-2 inhibitor developed for the treatment of hyperinsulinemia in insulin-dysregulated horses and ponies that are not responsive to changes in husbandry and exercise regimens, available as an easy-to-dose oral liquid. By lowering elevated insulin concentrations, it helps veterinary surgeons address the key driver of laminitis. Insulin dysregulation is estimated to account for over 90% of all laminitis cases.²

The development of SCOVELLA® was supported by an extensive body of clinical research. The therapy rapidly and significantly reduces hyperinsulinemia with effects showing within days of starting treatment.4,6 In a clinical dietary challenge trial, none of the animals treated with SCOVELLA® developed clinical laminitis, compared with 38% of untreated controls.6

“Laminitis is a devastating diagnosis for both horse owners and horses because of the pain it can cause and the potentially serious consequences for affected horses. SCOVELLA® is the result of 15 years of our research focused on addressing the disease at its source and reflects our commitment to advancing innovation in equine health where unmet need remains high,” said Saskia Kley, Global Head of Equine at Boehringer Ingelheim.

SCOVELLA® will be available to prescribing veterinary surgeons in Great Britain from September 2026, debuting officially at BEVA (British Equine Veterinary Association) Congress. Boehringer Ingelheim plans to bring the treatment to other markets in the future.

"We are excited to introduce this global innovation to the equine veterinarian community in Great Britain first, reinforcing our position as the leader in equine medicine and welfare. SCOVELLA® gives vets and horse owners a high treatment confidence by providing rapid and sustained insulin reduction4,6, addressing the main cause of laminitis," said Craig Beck, Head of Animal Health UK and Ireland, Boehringer Ingelheim. "To support vets, we’re also rolling out a comprehensive package of support, including educational materials for vets to assist practices in successfully managing laminitis cases."

References

Marketing authorization granted as a limited marketing authorization under Article 26(1)(b) of the UK Veterinary Medicines Regulations (April 2026). Indication: For the treatment of hyperinsulinaemia in insulin-dysregulated horses and ponies not responsive to changes in husbandry and exercise regimen. See the VMD Product Information Database. Karikoski, N. P., Horn, I., McGowan, T. W., & McGowan, C. M. (2011). The prevalence of endocrinopathic laminitis among horses presented for laminitis at a first-opinion/referral equine hospital. Domestic animal endocrinology, 41(3), 111-117. Luthersson, N., Mannfalk, M., Parkin, T. D., & Harris, P. (2017). Laminitis: risk factors and outcome in a group of Danish horses. Journal of Equine Veterinary Science, 53, 68-73. Thane, K., Voth, R., Klee, R., Warnken, T., Chukwu, V., & Frank, N. (2025). Effects of the sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitor velagliflozin on insulin concentrations in horses with insulin dysregulation. Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine, 39(6), jvim70256. Pollard, D., Wylie, C. E., Newton, J. R., & Verheyen, K. L. P. (2019). Incidence and clinical signs of owner‐reported equine laminitis in a cohort of horses and ponies in Great Britain. Equine Veterinary Journal, 51(5), 587-594. Meier, A., Reiche, D., de Laat, M., Pollitt, C., Walsh, D., & Sillence, M. (2018). The sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitor velagliflozin reduces hyperinsulinemia and prevents laminitis in insulin-dysregulated ponies. PLoS One, 13(9), e0203655.

About Boehringer Ingelheim - Animal Health business

Boehringer Ingelheim provides innovation for preventing and treating diseases in animals. The company offers a wide range of vaccines, parasite-control products, and medicines for pets, horses, and livestock to veterinarians, animal owners, farmers, and governments. As a leader in animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim values that the health of humans and animals is deeply connected and strives to have influence on people, animals, and society. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/animal-health.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry’s top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,300 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

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