Boehringer Ingelheim and Circle Pharma Announce New Research Collaboration to Develop a Novel Precision Cancer Treatment

INGELHEIM, Germany & SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CancerResearch--Boehringer Ingelheim and Circle Pharma (Circle) announce a new research collaboration and license agreement with the shared goal to develop a first-in-class cyclin inhibitor that can halt the growth of cancer cells potentially offering hope to those living with hard-to-treat cancers.





Uncontrolled cell growth is a common feature in most tumor types and is a driving force in the formation of tumors. Genetic alterations like mutations or amplifications in the genes encoding the regulatory machinery of cell division contribute to malignant growth in a significant fraction of all solid tumors. That is why Boehringer Ingelheim is targeting the proteins involved in this process, a promising strategy for new cancer treatments.

Current methods targeting cyclin-dependent kinases can be limited by low selectivity and toxicity. Circle has developed a possible solution to these challenges by creating macrocycle therapies that directly inhibit cyclins, the proteins that regulate cell division.

“We’re delighted to be joining forces with Circle’s scientists to develop an innovative cancer treatment based on their proprietary macrocycle platform molecules to achieve our goal of transforming the lives of people living with cancer,” said Clive R. Wood, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Global Head of Discovery Research at Boehringer Ingelheim. “This new collaboration complements our oncology research portfolio, and further reinforces our commitment to tackling intractable targets.”

David Earp, Ph.D., JD, chief executive officer, Circle Pharma said, “With our lead program, CID-078, a Cyclin A/B RxL inhibitor, we have demonstrated the capability of our MXMOTM platform to deliver oral macrocycles against a target that was previously considered to be undruggable. We’re excited to partner with Boehringer Ingelheim to leverage the platform against another challenging cyclin target that offers the potential to address high unmet need cancer indications.”

This partnership is a significant step toward Boehringer Ingelheim’s goal of transforming cancer care. It bolsters the already robust oncology pipeline of cancer cell-directed and immuno-oncology investigational therapies for smart combinations that may offer the greatest benefit for people living with cancer.

As part of the agreement, Circle Pharma will receive an upfront payment and potential development, regulatory, and sales milestone payments of up to USD $607 million.

About Boehringer Ingelheim in oncology

We have a clear aspiration – to transform the lives of people with cancer by delivering meaningful advances, with the ultimate goal of curing a range of cancers. Boehringer Ingelheim’s generational commitment to driving scientific innovation is reflected by the company’s robust pipeline of cancer cell-directed and immuno-oncology investigational therapies, as well as the smart combination of these approaches. Boehringer’s ambition in oncology is to take a diligent and broad approach, creating a collaborative research network to tap into a diversity of minds, which is vital in addressing some of the most challenging, but potentially most impactful, areas of cancer research. Simply put, for Boehringer Ingelheim, cancer care is personal, today and for generations.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry’s top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. More than 53,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier, more sustainable, and equitable tomorrow. Learn more at https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/uk (UK) or https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com (rest of world).

About Circle Pharma

South San Francisco-based Circle Pharma is advancing the discovery and development of intrinsically cell-permeable macrocycles that can be delivered by multiple routes, including oral administration. Circle Pharma’s MXMO™ platform combines structure-based rational drug design and advanced synthetic chemistry to develop a new generation of macrocycle therapies for challenging targets to address unmet clinical needs. Circle Pharma is focusing its development efforts on cyclins, which are master regulators of the machinery that controls the progression of cells through the cell cycle and are key drivers in many cancers. The company’s lead candidate, CID-078, is currently in clinical trials as part of a growing pipeline of novel macrocycle therapeutics.

To learn more about Circle Pharma, please visit www.circlepharma.com.

Contacts



Media Contacts:

Boehringer Ingelheim

Reinhard Malin

+49 (6132) 77-90815

reinhard.malin@boehringer-ingelheim.com

Linda Ruckel

203-791-6672

linda.ruckel@boehringer-ingelheim.com

Circle Pharma

Roslyn Patterson

650.825.4099

roslyn.patterson@circlepharma.com