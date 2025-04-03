BlossomHill Therapeutics to Present the Design and Discovery of BH-30643, the Company’s OMNI-EGFR™ Inhibitor, at the 2025 AACR Annual Meeting

BH-30643 is a macrocyclic, mutant selective OMNI-EGFR™ inhibitor being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 SOLARA clinical trial for locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) bearing EGFR or HER2 mutations

Poster presentation at AACR on April 29, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. CT

BlossomHill Therapeutics, Inc., a privately-held, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the design and development of small molecule medicines for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced that an abstract describing the design and discovery of the company's novel, macrocyclic, reversible, mutant-selective OMNI-EGFR™ inhibitor, BH-30643, was accepted for a poster presentation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL on April 29, 2025.





“At BlossomHill, we set out to reimagine what an EGFR inhibitor could achieve as a single agent precision medicine,” said Dr. Jean Cui, President and Chief Executive Officer of BlossomHill Therapeutics. “Using an intentional design approach, we targeted structural features shared across activating EGFR mutations, creating an opportunity to potently and selectively target a broad spectrum of EGFR positive lung cancers.”

“The growing diversity of treatments for different subgroups of EGFR mutations has added complexity – it can be hard for a doctor or patient to know which is the right treatment,” said Dr. Geoff Oxnard, Chief Medical Officer of BlossomHill Therapeutics. “We envision that a super-potent EGFR kinase inhibitor could help achieve in this disease the kinds of durable responses we are seeing with next-generation ALK and ROS1 targeted therapies.”

The poster title and session information are provided below. Full abstract details, including title and text, are currently available via the AACR online itinerary planner.

Poster title: Design and discovery of BH-30643: A novel, reversible, mutant-selective macrocyclic EGFR inhibitor invulnerable to common resistance mutations

Abstract number: 5608

5608 Session Title: Kinase and Phosphatase Inhibitors 3, Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Kinase and Phosphatase Inhibitors 3, Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics Session Date/Time: Tuesday, April 29, 2025, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT

Tuesday, April 29, 2025, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT Presenting Author: Jean Cui, Ph.D., Scientific Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, BlossomHill Therapeutics

A copy of the poster will be available on the BlossomHill website at the beginning of the AACR poster presentation.

About BH-30643

BH-30643 is a novel, macrocyclic, reversible, mutant-selective OMNI-EGFR™ inhibitor for patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) bearing EGFR or HER2 mutations. In preclinical studies, BH-30643 demonstrated potent antitumor activity spanning classical EGFR mutations (exon 19 deletions, L858R), atypical EGFR mutations (G719X, L861Q, S768I, etc.), and exon 20 insertions, maintaining potency in the presence of known resistance mutations. BH-30643 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 global SOLARA study (NCT06706076), which includes dose escalation followed by expansion cohorts to further evaluate BH-30643 across a range of EGFR and HER2 mutations.

About Blossom Hill Therapeutics

BlossomHill Therapeutics, Inc. is a small molecule drug design and development company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company is building a deep pipeline of candidates across a range of targets with the aim of making the next leap forward in treatment outcomes for patients. The company’s approach to drug design and development first considers the unmet medical need through deep knowledge of the science behind the disease and then seeks to design a novel chemotype to provide the best chance of success. BlossomHill’s first two clinical programs are BH-30236 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory AML or HR-MDS and BH-30643 for the treatment of EGFR- or HER2-mutated NSCLC. Headquartered in San Diego, California, BlossomHill Therapeutics is supported by a strong syndicate of leading investors, including Cormorant Asset Management, OrbiMed, Vivo Capital and Colt Ventures. For more information, visit bhtherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

