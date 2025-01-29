Bloom Burton & Co. Announces the 2025 Bloom Burton Award

Now Accepting Nomination Submissions for the Prestigious Annual Award

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2025) - Bloom Burton & Co. (“Bloom Burton”) is pleased to announce the launch of the 2025 Bloom Burton Award and to open nomination submissions from the public at large on or before March 31, 2025. The finalists for the 2025 Bloom Burton Award will be announced at the 2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, taking place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from May 5-6, 2025.

Bestowed annually, the Bloom Burton Award honours an individual scientist, inventor, executive, entrepreneur, industry leader, or policy maker who made the greatest contribution to Canada’s innovative healthcare industry in the previous year. Nominees will be accepted from any of the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic/imaging, research instrumentation, consumer health services or healthcare IT sectors, and equal consideration will be given to contributions across any stage of development – from discovery to commercial end-markets.

The winner will be selected by our distinguished panel of judges, comprised of respected international leaders in healthcare investment, entrepreneurship, and journalism:

Michael Altman , Managing Director, Perceptive Advisors

, Managing Director, Perceptive Advisors Christopher Arendt , Chief Scientific Officer, Head of Research, Takeda

, Chief Scientific Officer, Head of Research, Takeda Karen Bernstein , Co-Founder and Chairman, BioCentury

, Co-Founder and Chairman, BioCentury Joan Eliasek , President, McKesson Canada

, President, McKesson Canada Carl Gordon , Managing Partner, OrbiMed

, Managing Partner, OrbiMed Dennis Purcell, Founder and Senior Advisor, Aisling Capital

Founder and Senior Advisor, Aisling Capital Melinda Richter , Global Head, Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS

, Global Head, Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS Camille Samuels, Director, Venrock Boards

Brian Bloom, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Bloom Burton commented, “We are honoured to celebrate Canada’s top healthcare leaders and welcome the public to submit award nominations for those who achieved monumental success in Canadian healthcare in the past year. We look forward to shining a well-deserved spotlight on the advancements, made by exceptional individuals, that drive our industry forward.”

The finalists, along with their family and friends, will be invited to attend the Bloom Burton Award Gala on September 25, 2025 at The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto. Each finalist will receive a $25,000 cash prize, and a single winner will receive the 2025 Bloom Burton Award.

To submit a nomination, please send a one-page letter by March 31, 2025 to:Karen Li

Manager, Marketing and Communications

kli@bloomburton.com

For table sponsorship and other inquiries:Brian Bloom

Chairman & CEO

bbloom@bloomburton.com

About Bloom Burton & Co.Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, strategic advisory, as well as company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

