Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP Announces a Proposed Settlement in the In re Talis Biomedical Corporation Securities Litigation

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

In re Talis Biomedical Corporation Securities Litigation Case No. 22-cv-00105-SI

SUMMARY NOTICE OF CLASS SETTLEMENT

To: All persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired common stock issued by Talis pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s February 11, 2021 initial public offering between February 11, 2021 and August 11, 2021, inclusive, and were damaged thereby.1

THIS NOTICE WAS AUTHORIZED BY THE COURT. IT IS NOT A LAWYER SOLICITATION. PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California (the “Court”) that a hearing will be held on March 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Susan Illston, at the Phillip Burton Federal Building & United States Courthouse, United States District Court for the Northern District of California, 450 Golden Gate Avenue San Francisco, CA 94102, or at such other location or via telephonic or video appearance as determined by the Court, for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed settlement of the above-captioned litigation (the “Litigation”) for the sum of $32,500,000 in cash (the “Settlement”) should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether a Settlement Class should be certified for purposes of the Settlement; (3) whether, thereafter, this Litigation should be dismissed with prejudice pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement dated September 30, 2024 (the “Stipulation”); (4) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation is fair, reasonable, and adequate and therefore should be approved; and (5) the reasonableness of the application for payment of attorneys’ fees and expenses incurred in connection with this Litigation together with the interest earned thereon (and any payment to the Lead Plaintiff pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 in connection with his representation of the Settlement Class) (the “Fee and Expense Application”). The Court may change the date of this hearing, or hold it remotely, without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

The Litigation has been certified as a class action on behalf of a Class of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired common stock issued by Talis pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s February 11, 2021 initial public offering between February 11, 2021 and August 11, 2021, inclusive, and were damaged thereby, except for certain persons or entities excluded from the Settlement Class, as defined in the full Long-Form Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (“Long-Form Notice”), which is available as described below. If the Settlement is approved, it will resolve all claims in the Litigation.

A detailed description of the Litigation, including important information about your rights and options, is in the detailed Long-Form Notice available at www.TalisSecuritiesLitigation.com or by contacting the Claims Administrator at: Talis Biomedical Corporation Securities Litigation c/o A.B. Data, Ltd. P.O. Box 173064 Milwaukee, WI 53217, or (877) 331-0411.

If you are a Settlement Class Member, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release form (“Proof of Claim”) online at www.TalisSecuritiesLitigation.com or by mail postmarked no later than March 13, 2025. Failure to timely submit a Proof of Claim will subject your claim to possible rejection and may preclude you from receiving any payment from the Settlement.

If you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion electronically submitted or postmarked by February 21, 2025, in the manner and form explained in the detailed Long-Form Notice referred to above. All Members of the Settlement Class who do not timely and validly request exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Litigation pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Stipulation.

Any objection to the Settlement, the Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation should be sent only to the Court and must be mailed or delivered to the Clerk of Court at the address below such that it is received no later than February 21, 2025:

Class Action Clerk

United States District Court for the Northern District of California

United States Courthouse

450 Golden Gate Avenue, Box 36060

San Francisco, CA 94102

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE. If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may contact counsel for Lead Plaintiff at the address listed above, email talissettlement@bfalaw.com , call (888) 879-9418, or go to the following website: www.TalisSecuritiesLitigation.com .

DATED: NOVEMBER 22, 2024

BY ORDER OF THE COURT:

Judge Susan Illston

United States District Judge

United States District Court for the Northern District of California

1 Any capitalized terms that are not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Stipulation of Settlement dated September 30, 2024 (the “Stipulation”), which is available on the website established for the Settlement at www.TalisSecuritiesLitigation.com .

