Blackstone Life Sciences and Anthos Therapeutics Announce Novartis has Completed the Acquisition of Anthos Therapeutics in a Deal Valued at up to $3.1B, with $925M Paid Upfront

The deal affirms Blackstone’s vision of building companies around innovative products to meet unmet patient needs

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blackstone Life Sciences and Anthos Therapeutics, Inc., a transformative, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cardiometabolic diseases, announced today that Novartis has completed its acquisition of Anthos Therapeutics in a transaction valued at up to $3.1 billion.





Anthos was founded by Blackstone Life Sciences and Novartis in 2019 with the exclusive global rights from Novartis to develop, manufacture, and commercialize abelacimab, a novel Factor XI inhibitor that originated at Novartis. Abelacimab is currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the prevention of stroke and systemic embolism in patients with atrial fibrillation (LILAC-TIMI 76), in addition to two phase 3 studies in patients with cancer-associated thrombosis (ASTER and MAGNOLIA). Data from these trials are expected in the second half of 2026.

Transaction Details

Anthos shareholders will receive up to $3.1 billion in total deal value, including an upfront payment of $925 million, and payments in the event certain regulatory and commercial milestones are achieved.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as the lead financial advisor to Anthos. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC also served as a financial advisor, and Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal advisor to Anthos.

About Blackstone Life Sciences

Blackstone Life Sciences (BXLS) is an industry-leading private investment platform with capabilities to invest across the life cycle of companies and products within the key life science sectors. By combining scale investments and hands-on operational leadership, BXLS helps bring to market promising new medicines and medical technologies that improve patients’ lives and currently has $12 billion in assets under management.

About Anthos Therapeutics

Founded by BXLS in 2019, Anthos Therapeutics is a transformative, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with exclusive global rights from Novartis Pharma AG to develop, manufacture and commercialize abelacimab. BXLS was the majority investor in the company, joined by other partners including Novo Holdings. For more information about Anthos, visit the Company’s website.

About Abelacimab

Abelacimab is a novel, investigational, highly selective, fully human monoclonal antibody that binds tightly to Factor XI to block its activation and prevent the generation of the activated form (Factor XIa). This mimics natural Factor XI deficiency, which is associated with protection from thromboembolic disease.

Abelacimab received a Fast Track Designation from the FDA in July 2022 for the treatment of thrombosis associated with cancer. In September 2022, abelacimab was also granted a Fast Track Designation for the prevention of stroke and systemic embolism in patients with atrial fibrillation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the expected benefits of Novartis’ acquisition of Anthos, future opportunities for the combined businesses, the development and commercialization of Anthos Therapeutics’ product candidates and the potential benefits of abelacimab. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding the company’s strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “become,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially because of numerous risks and uncertainties including with respect to (i) the risk that the expected benefits or synergies of the acquisition will not be realized and (ii) the risk that the milestones may not be achieved and resulting payments may not be realized, and (iii) unanticipated impact of the acquisition, including the response of business partners and competitors to the announcement of the acquisition or difficulties in employee retention. The actual financial impact of this transaction may differ from the expected financial impact described in this press release. In addition, the product candidate described in this press release is subject to all the risks inherent in the drug development process, and there can be no assurance that its development will be commercially successful. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the company’s views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the company’s views to change. However, while the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

