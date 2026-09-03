Black Diamond Therapeutics to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer, including silevertinib, a potential best-in-class brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor, today announced that its Chief Scientific Officer, Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 15, 2026, in New York, NY. In addition, the Company will host one-on-one meetings with investors on the same day.

Presentation details are as follows:

10:00-10:30am ET on Tuesday, September 15



The Webcast will be available at the start of the presentation under “Events and Presentations” on the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com . A replay of the webcast will also be available and archived for 90 days following the event.

About Silevertinib

Silevertinib is an investigational oral, covalent, brain-penetrant fourth-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that has demonstrated best-in-class CNS activity, selectively targeting classical and more than 50 non-classical EGFR mutations in NSCLC. It is also designed to potently inhibit key EGFR alterations seen in GBM, including EGFRvIII, while avoiding the paradoxical EGFR activation reported with reversible TKIs. To date, over 200 patients with EGFRm NSCLC or EGFR-altered GBM have been treated with silevertinib.

In addition to the ongoing Phase 2 trial of silevertinib in patients with non-classical EGFRm NSCLC, the Company also initiated a randomized Phase 2 trial of silevertinib in patients with newly diagnosed EGFRvIII-positive GBM (NCT07326566) in May 2026.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer. The Company’s MasterKey therapies are designed to address a broad spectrum of genetically defined tumors, overcome resistance, minimize wild-type mediated toxicities, and be brain penetrant to treat central nervous system disease. The Company is advancing silevertinib, an investigational brain-penetrant fourth-generation EGFR MasterKey inhibitor targeting EGFR-mutant NSCLC and GBM. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com .

Contacts

For Investors:

investors@bdtx.com