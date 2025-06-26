Biovica Granted New European Patent

Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - Biovica today announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) has granted a new patent for the company's biomarker technology in the field of immuno-oncology. The patent covers the use of TKa as a marker for predicting the efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) treatment in cancer patients. The patent will come into effect on July 16, 2025, in conjunction with its publication in the European Patent Bulletin.
The patent is titled Thymidine Kinase as a marker for immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) efficacy in treatment of cancer patients. It covers the use of DiviTum® TKa as a tool for determining the prognosis of cancer patients who are either about to start or are already undergoing treatment with one or more ICIs. These therapies, which target proteins such as PD-1, PD-L1, and CTLA-4, have transformed the oncology treatment landscape over the past decade by reactivating the body's immune system to fight cancer cells.
"We are very proud of this patent, which enables more accurate patient selection and thereby enhances our appeal to pharmaceutical companies developing new checkpoint inhibitors. In addition, the patent expands our addressable market and improves the potential for personalized treatment and monitoring of patients undergoing immunotherapy," said Anders Rylander, CEO of Biovica.
Biovica is now working to obtain corresponding patent protection in other key regions, including the US, Japan, and China.
Contact
Anders Rylander, CEO
Phone: +46 76 666 16 47
E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com
Anders Morén, CFO
Phone: +46 73 125 92 46
E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com
Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence
Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com
Attachments
SOURCE: Biovica International
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire