Biovica granted Japanese patent for immuno-oncology

Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - Biovica, specializing in blood-based cancer monitoring, today announced that the Japanese Patent Office has granted a new patent covering the use of TKa in relation to immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment in cancer patients.

The granting expands Biovica's patent protection in immuno-oncology from Europe to Japan, adding another important oncology market to the company's growing intellectual property position. Biovica was granted a corresponding European patent in 2025 and continues to pursue patent protection in other key markets, including the US and China.

Immuno-oncology is one of the largest and fastest-growing areas in cancer treatment, with immune checkpoint inhibitors representing a multi-billion-dollar global market. The expanded patent protection strengthens Biovica's position in a commercially important field and supports the broader potential for DiviTum® TKa.

The patent protects the use of TKa to help identify which cancer patients are more likely to benefit from immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment.

"This is an important step in strengthening Biovica's intellectual property position in immuno-oncology. It further supports our ambition to make DiviTum TKa more broadly available as a blood-based tool that can help guide cancer treatment globally and support pharmaceutical companies in cancer drug development," said Theis Kipling, CEO of Biovica.

Contact

Theis Kipling, CEO

Telefon: +46 (0) 76 666 36 52

E-post: theis.kipling@biovica.com

Contact

Theis Kipling, CEO

Telefon: +46 (0) 76 666 36 52

E-post: theis.kipling@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO

Phone: +46 73 125 92 46

E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

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Biovica granted Japanese patent for immuno-oncology

SOURCE: Biovica International

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