Biovica Collaborates with Tempus to Expand the Commercial Reach of DiviTum(R) TKa

Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - Biovica, a leader in blood-based cancer monitoring, has entered a reference lab agreement with Tempus, a leader in AI and data-driven precision medicine. Tempus will offer Biovica's blood-based treatment monitoring test, DiviTum TKa, as part of its comprehensive portfolio of diagnostics for oncologists.

Through the collaboration, Biovica and Tempus will work together to commercialize Biovica's FDA-approved DiviTum TKa test, a blood-based test that monitors and predicts treatment response in hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer. Tempus currently works with over 6,500 oncologists in the U.S., providing a collection of precision medicine solutions designed to support physicians in delivering personalized patient care. The collaboration significantly expands Biovica's market reach, leveraging Tempus' established sales network.

" We are excited to work with Biovica to bring DiviTum TKa to breast cancer patients. The treatment landscape in estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer has improved dramatically in the last 5 years with the introduction of HER2-targeted agents, a new generation of endocrine inhibitors, and the expansion of CDK4/6i into the adjuvant setting," said Ezra Cohen, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Oncology, at Tempus.

" Tempus represents the future of healthcare by enabling data-driven precision medicine using AI. This collaboration significantly enhances our ability to deliver DiviTum TKa to a broader patient population. We are confident that our work together will significantly accelerate uptake for DiviTum TKa in the important community oncologist segment of the US market, " said Anders Rylander, CEO of Biovica.

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

