BioUtah to Attend the J.P. Morgan 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2025) - BioUtah, the trade association, common voice, and flag bearer for Utah’s life sciences industry, today announced that it will participate in the J.P. Morgan 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference, January 12-16, 2025. BioUtah President and CEO, Kelvyn Cullimore, will attend on behalf of the association, representing the more than 2,000 life sciences companies across the state. Utah boasts strengths in medical device manufacturing, diagnostics, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and digital health.

Key Takeaways:

BioUtah, the trade association, common voice, and flag bearer for Utah’s life sciences industry, will participate in the 2025 J.P. Morgan 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference. BioUtah to co-host an RSVP-required reception on Sunday night, January 12, 2025.

A number of Utah companies developing new treatments and cutting-edge medical technologies will be presenting at the conference and other events.

Utah consistently ranks in the top three states for growth in the life sciences with more than 2,000 companies engaged in medical device manufacturing, diagnostics, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and digital health.

About BioUtah

BioUtah is an independent 501(c)(6) trade association serving Utah’s life sciences industry. Its member companies reflect a broad spectrum of the industry with strengths in medical device manufacturing and services, research and testing, biotechnology, biopharmaceuticals, and diagnostics, amongst others; and are a key driver of Utah’s economy and advancing healthcare.

