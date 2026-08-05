Purchasing surplus laboratory and scientific equipment

Managing laboratory and facility auctions & liquidations

Providing a trusted marketplace for buying and selling quality pre-owned life science equipment.

SAN DIEGO, California - August 4, 2026 - BioSurplus, one of the most recognized names in the life science equipment industry, has officially returned.For decade, BioSurplus helped organizations maximize the value of surplus laboratory assets while providing scientists and businesses with access to quality pre-owned equipment through one of the industry's most recognized online marketplaces. The return of the BioSurplus brand brings back a familiar resource for equipment buyers and sellers alike. Headquartered in San Diego, one of the world's leading biotechnology hubs, its return marks the revival of a brand that played a meaningful role in the region's thriving life science ecosystem.With its return, BioSurplus is once again serving laboratories, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, universities, hospitals, and research institutions with the services that made the company an industry leader.BioSurplus is returning with a renewed focus on its core services, including:BioSurplus is actively purchasing surplus equipment, accepting consignments, and supporting organizations navigating laboratory consolidations, relocations, and facility closures. Additionally, BioSurplus is rebuilding its widely recognized online storefront while establishing a new San Diego showroom. Together, these initiatives will restore the marketplace that thousands of scientists, procurement professionals, and equipment buyers relied upon to source quality equipment.While the life sciences industry has continued to evolve, the need for sustainable equipment solutions and experienced asset management has only grown. BioSurplus returns with a renewed commitment to helping organizations recover value from surplus assets while extending the life of laboratory equipment through the secondary market.The relaunch reflects BioSurplus' belief that surplus is rarely the end of the story. Behind every idle asset is a company moving in a new direction and an opportunity to create value elsewhere.BioSurplus is a dedicated life sciences equipment marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of pre-owned laboratory, biotech, pharmacautical and research assets. The platform supports direct purchase listings, equipment selling opportunities and curated auction events for quality pre-owned scientific equipment.BioSurplus.com858-288-4750Contact@BioSurplus.com