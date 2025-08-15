BioStem Technologies Appoints Brandon Poe as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned healthcare CFO with senior experience in capital markets and financial operations across private and publicly traded companies to lead BioStem’s financial team

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (“BioStem” or the “Company”) (OTC: BSEM), a leading MedTech company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of placental-derived products for advanced wound care, today announced the appointment of Brandon Poe as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Poe has served on BioStem’s Board of Directors since 2022. Michael Fortunato, the Company’s prior CFO, has assumed the role of Chief Accounting Officer.

“I’m excited to welcome Brandon as CFO during this pivotal period of growth and innovation for BioStem,” said Jason Matuszewski, Chairman and CEO. “Brandon brings proven financial leadership across life sciences, medical devices, and healthcare services, with deep expertise in capital markets, strategic planning, and operational excellence. His contributions as a Board member have already proven invaluable, and his intimate knowledge of our business will be a powerful advantage as we expand into new markets, advance our Nasdaq uplisting, and deliver on our long-term growth ambitions.”

Mr. Poe is an accomplished finance leader with more than 25 years of experience across the healthcare and life sciences sectors. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Midi Health, Inc., a privately held digital women’s healthcare company. Prior to that, he was Chief Financial Officer of Jumpcode Genomics, Inc., a privately held life sciences company. Earlier in his career, Mr. Poe spent eight years at Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a publicly traded life sciences company, where he served in multiple senior finance roles, most recently as Vice President of Finance for Product Development, Research and Global Operations. Mr. Poe holds an undergraduate degree from Bucknell University and an MBA from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.

“BioStem is a recognized leader in innovative wound care technologies, and I am thrilled to serve as CFO at this pivotal stage in the Company’s evolution,” said Brandon Poe, Chief Financial Officer of BioStem. “With the proven strength of BioStem’s BioREtain® platform, scalable manufacturing capabilities, and expanding clinical evidence, we are well-positioned to accelerate growth and broaden our market presence. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to execute on our strategy and drive value for our shareholders.”

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM): BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts for regenerative therapies. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain®processing method. BioREtain®has been developed by applying the latest research in regenerative medicine, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies’ quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2™, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, and VENDAJE OPTIC®. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company’s FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida. For more information visit biostemtechnologies.com.

Join BioStem’s Distribution List & Social Media:

To follow the latest developments at BioStem, sign-up to the Company’s email distribution list HERE, and follow the Company on X and LinkedIn.

Contact BioStem Technologies, Inc.:

Website: http://www.biostemtechnologies.com

E-Mail: info@biostemtech.com

Twitter: @BSEM_Tech

Facebook: BioStemTechnologies

Phone: 954-380-8342

Investor Relations:

Adam Holdsworth

BioStem Director of Investor Relations

E-Mail: adam@biostemtech.com

Phone: 917-497-9287

Or

Gilmartin Group

Philip Trip Taylor, Principal

E-Mail: philip@gilmartinir.com

Phone: 415-937-5406