BioStem Technologies Announces the Publication of its Audited Financial Statements for Fiscal Years 2024 and 2025

The Company continues its progression towards a Nasdaq uplisting

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of perinatal tissue allograft products, today announced that it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2024 and 2025. The financial statements are available for review in their entirety on the OTC Markets website here. With the publication of the audited consolidated financial statements, BioStem has taken another significant step toward a Nasdaq uplisting.

“We are pleased to have published our audited financial statements for 2024 and 2025, which marks an important milestone for the Company. Along with the appointment of a new CFO, auditor and audit committee chair, this achievement highlights the significant effort we have made to establish robust financial reporting processes and positions the Company to advance our corporate initiatives, including an uplist to Nasdaq,” said Jason Matuszewski, Chairman and CEO of BioStem. “Listing on Nasdaq remains a top priority that would increase visibility, improve stock liquidity, provide a more precise market valuation, and enhance our ability to attract top talent to BioStem.”

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM): BioStem Technologies is a publicly traded, biomedical innovator, focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing advanced allograft solutions derived from perinatal tissue. The company leverages its industry-leading proprietary BioRetain®, CryoTek® and SteriTek® processing technologies, designed to optimize the preservation of the natural properties of these tissues, supporting their use in clinical settings. Its allografts are used by clinicians across a wide range of specialties. With a growing portfolio of products, expanding clinical research initiatives, and a national commercial footprint, BioStem is committed to advancing innovation in regenerative medicine.

BioStem Technologies’ quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established in compliance with current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). BioStem’s portfolio of quality brands includes its Neox®, Clarix®, VENDAJE® and American Amnion™ product lines.

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Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to expectations or forecasts of future events including with respect to the operations of the Company, strategies, prospects, and other aspects of the business of the Company. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate”, “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among other things, statements regarding: the Company’s expectations regarding its financial and operational strength and diversity; the Company’s expectations regarding the benefits and integration of the acquired BioTissue assets; the Company’s expectations regarding its ability to navigate the evolving reimbursement landscape; the Company’s expectations regarding its ability to execute on its operational strategies; the Company’s expectations regarding its ability to uplist to Nasdaq; the Company’s expectations regarding first quarter 2026 financial results; and the Company’s expectations regarding growth and the market penetration of the Company’s products.

Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of the Company, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of any changes to the reimbursement levels for the Company’s products; significant and continuing competition, which could adversely affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition; rapid technological change, which could cause the Company’s products to become outdated or obsolete, harming the Company’s ability to effectively compete; the Company’s ability to convince physicians that its products are safe and effective alternatives to existing treatments and that its products should be used in their procedures; the risk that the Company may be unable to successfully market its products to the end users of such products; the impact of any changes to the accounting treatment of the Company’s revenue and expenses; the Company’s ability to obtain financing on terms acceptable to it, or at all; the Company has incurred significant losses since inception and may incur losses in the future; the impact of any changes in applicable laws or regulations; the Company’s ability to maintain production of its products in sufficient quantities to meet demand; and the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other general economic, business, and/or competitive factors. There may be additional risks about which the Company is presently unaware of or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no duty to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact BioStem:

Website: www.biostemtechnologies.com

E-Mail: info@biostemtech.com

X: @BSEM_Tech

Facebook: BioStemTechnologies

Phone: 954-380-8342