BioStem Technologies Announces Appointment of Three New Members to its Board of Directors

The new independent directors strengthen the Company’s board as seasoned executives bring deep expertise in life sciences commercialization, healthcare administration, and investment management

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies Inc. (OTC: BSEM), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of perinatal tissue allograft products, today announced the appointment of Mark Glickman, Steven D. Sonenreich, and Rayna Lesser Hannaway to its Board of Directors, effective as of June 5, 2026. In connection with their appointment to the Board of Directors, Mr. Sonenreich has been appointed as a member of the Audit Committee and the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, Ms. Hannaway has been appointed as a member of the Audit Committee and the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and Mr. Glickman has been appointed as a member and as Chair of the Compensation Committee. Concurrently, the Company also announced that Thomas Dugan and Patrick Daly have resigned from the board, effective as of June 4, 2026. Following these changes, the Company’s Board of Directors consists of seven members.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark, Steven, and Rayna to the BioStem Board,” said Jason Matuszewski, Chairman and CEO of BioStem Technologies. “These three industry veterans each bring unique and highly complementary expertise, from pharmaceutical commercialization, healthcare systems leadership, and capital markets experience. Their collective insights will be invaluable during our next phase of growth as we scale our business, strengthen our governance, and work toward a Nasdaq uplisting. At the same time, we also want to extend our sincere gratitude to Thomas and Patrick for their dedicated service and meaningful contributions to BioStem during their tenure as directors.”

Mark Glickman is President and CEO of BioFlorida, the statewide trade association representing Florida's life sciences industry. He also serves on the Board of Directors of MetaVia (Nasdaq: MTVA) and Otsuka Precision Health. Mr. Glickman is a seasoned healthcare executive with more than three decades of leadership experience across biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and medical innovation. Prior to joining BioFlorida, he served as Chief Executive Officer of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. and was Chief Commercial Officer of Esperion Therapeutics, where he played a key role in the company's commercialization strategy and strategic partnerships. Earlier in his career, Mr. Glickman held senior leadership positions at several healthcare companies, helping build and lead high-performing commercial organizations. He earned a BA in Political Science from SUNY Oswego and an MBA in Finance and International Management from NYU Stern School of Business.

Steven D. Sonenreich is a retired healthcare executive with nearly 40 years of senior leadership experience. He served as CEO of Cedar’s Medical Center in Miami before returning to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where he began his career in late 2001, leading a successful financial turnaround and major capital campaigns. Mr. Sonenreich served on the boards of the Florida Hospital Association and the Florida Teaching and Safety Net Hospital Alliance, where he was a founding board member. He holds a BA from the State University of New York at Binghamton and an MBA and a Certificate in Healthcare Administration from the University of Miami.

Rayna Lesser Hannaway is a 29-year investment veteran with deep multi-sector expertise investing in innovative small-cap companies. She most recently served as Head of the Small Company Growth Team and Portfolio Manager at Polen Capital, and prior to that, spent more than a decade at Fidelity Investments as an analyst and portfolio manager. Earlier in her career, she held equity analyst roles at Jennison Associates and Lord Abbett. She is a CFA® charterholder since 2000 and holds a BA in Economics from Barnard College, Columbia University.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM): BioStem Technologies is a publicly traded, biomedical innovator, focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing advanced allograft solutions derived from perinatal tissue. The company leverages its industry-leading proprietary BioRetain®, CryoTek® and SteriTek® processing technologies, designed to optimize the preservation of the natural properties of these tissues, supporting their use in clinical settings. Its allografts are used by clinicians across a wide range of specialties. With a growing portfolio of products, expanding clinical research initiatives, and a national commercial footprint, BioStem is committed to advancing innovation in regenerative medicine.

BioStem Technologies’ quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established in compliance with current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Practices (“cGMP”). BioStem’s portfolio of quality brands includes its Neox®, Clarix®, VENDAJE® and American Amnion™ product lines.

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Contact BioStem:

Website: www.biostemtechnologies.com

E-Mail: pr@biostemtech.com

X: @BSEM_Tech

Facebook: BioStemTechnologies

Phone: 954-380-8342

Investor Relations:

Philip Trip Taylor, Gilmartin

Group E-Mail: ir@biostemtech.com

Public Relations:

Jennifer Horton, Relevance

jennifer@relevance.com