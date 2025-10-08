BioSkryb Genomics Launches ResolveSEQ LongRead Early Access Program for Powerful Single-Cell Long-Read Sequencing

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioSkryb Genomics, a pioneer in single-cell and ultra–low-input multiomic solutions, together with Eremid® Genomic Services, a specialty high-complexity genomics contract research organization and BioSkryb Certified Service Provider (CSP), today announced the launch of an Early Access Program for BioSkryb’s new ResolveSEQ LongRead solution.

Through this program, researchers will gain access to services that deliver significantly greater genomic coverage and sensitivity for single-cell whole-genome long-read sequencing, with 75-92% coverage across sample types from a single cell. This represents a substantial improvement over previously published methods for single-cell long-read sequencing.

ResolveSEQ LongRead features a tuned version of BioSkryb’s proprietary Primary Template-directed Amplification (PTA) technology and Eremid’s custom PacBio library preparation, enabling >70% sensitivity to detect single-nucleotide variants (SNVs) and complex regions in the same cell. This performance provides a level of accuracy and completeness not achievable with other single-cell long-read methods on the market. Researchers in oncology, neurology, cell and gene therapy, and related fields will be able to leverage the benefits of long-read sequencing while retaining high genomic coverage and variant detection in individual cells.

“Existing single cell, long-read sequencing technologies offer advantages in resolving complex genomic regions over short read sequencing, but face challenges due to the loss of genome coverage that occurs with current amplification methods,” said Charles Gawad, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder of BioSkryb Genomics. “With our new ResolveSEQ LongRead solution, participants in the early access program will be able to assess complex structural rearrangements, measure lengths of gene expansions or tandem repeats, and phase SNVs in the same single cell. These applications and more were not previously accessible using existing technologies and we are excited to help unlock the ability of our customers to use this information to make discoveries across a range of scientific disciplines, including oncology, neurology, and cell and gene therapy.”

“This partnership with BioSkryb represents more than just adding another service,” said Julien Curaba, CSO at Eremid Genomic Services. “We’ve built our reputation on delivering the highest quality genomics data, and BioSkryb’s Primary Template-directed Amplification represents a major advance in next generation single-cell genomics – offering the unprecedented accuracy and uniformity that our clients demand. Becoming BioSkryb’s Certified Service Provider, therefore, aligns well with Eremid’s mission. Through our CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory, we can now provide researchers with access to industry-leading single-cell technology, continuing to drive meaningful discoveries in human health and precision medicine.”

ResolveSEQ LongRead will enable researchers to:

Resolve complex structural rearrangements, including translocations and copy number variation (CNVs).

Detect on- and off-target genome edit locations and structural changes in a single assay.

Assess somatic mosaicism of structural variants, including repeat regions.

Reveal heterogeneity of structural alterations in conjunction with phased SNVs in the same cell.

To apply for the Early Access Program, please email info@bioskryb.com

About BioSkryb Genomics

BioSkryb Genomics is a venture-backed developer of genomic amplification technologies based in Durham, North Carolina. Its proprietary Primary Template-directed Amplification (PTA) system delivers reproducible, high coverage breadth and uniformity for various low or ultra-low input sequencing applications. BioSkryb’s products support sequencing library generation from limited samples that have undergone whole genome amplification, resulting in the highest quality genetic analyses available today.

For more information, please visit: www.bioskryb.com

About Eremid® Genomic Services, LLC

Eremid® Genomic Services is a specialty high-complexity CLIA certified, CAP-accredited genomics contract research organization. The company provides technical expertise in all aspects of genomics, delivering high quality science and data through customized, collaborative projects for both clinical and research clients working in human health, nutrition, and agbiotech. Eremid has invested in world-class scientific staff, and cutting-edge genomic instrumentation and automation to create a unique offering that meets the increasing demands for higher data quality, reliability, and accuracy in genomics research and testing.

For more information please visit: www.eremid.com

Media



Kalyn Schieffer for BioSkryb Genomics

Kos@anzupartners.com



Julian Abery for Eremid Genomic Services

jabery@eremid.com