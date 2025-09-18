Biosensing Instrument Introduces SPRm 220 Series Cell-Based Surface Plasmon Resonance Microscopy System

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SPRmicroscopy--Biosensing Instrument Inc (BI) introduces today SPRm 220, a new cell-based surface plasmon resonance (SPR) system. Building on the award-winning SPR microscopy technology first launched in 2017, the SPRm 220 brings enhanced throughput, improved usability, and unmatched capability in label-free, cell-based kinetic analysis.

Designed specifically for the challenges of membrane protein research, SPRm 220 enables real-time, label-free measurement of binding kinetics—directly on intact cells, in their native environment. This innovation removes the need to isolate or purify difficult membrane proteins, significantly accelerating drug and vaccine discovery workflows.

“We listened to the needs of our global customer base who asked for faster, more efficient solutions to study binding kinetics of membrane proteins on cells,” said Dr. Nguyen Ly, Director of Research and Development at BI. “With the SPRm 220 series, researchers can now double their throughput without compromising data quality. Our early adopters are enthusiastic about the expanded capabilities and streamlined workflow.”

The SPRm 220 allows scientists to seed cells directly on the sensor chip and immediately begin measuring molecular binding affinity and kinetics—all within a single, user-friendly instrument.

For more information about the product, see here: https://youtu.be/_c3YzLCKuOI

About Biosensing Instrument

Based in Arizona, Biosensing Instrument Inc (BI) is a leader in label-free molecular interaction analytical tools. The BI solutions are based on the Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) technology used in academic and biopharmaceutical research for the affinity and kinetics characterization of small molecules, peptides, and biologics. Application areas include life sciences, drug discovery, antibody characterization, biosensors and electrochemistry. Information about BI can be found at www.biosensingUSA.com.

Media contact: Akemi Ueki, aueki@biosensingusa.com