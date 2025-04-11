SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BIOQUAL Presents Unaudited Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

April 11, 2025 | 
1 min read

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BIOQUAL, Inc. (OTC Pink: BIOQ) www.bioqual.com:

Nine Months Ended

Three Months Ended

February 28 & 29,

February 28 & 29,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue

$

37,198,902

$

46,792,353

$

14,032,982

$

15,344,027

(Loss) Income Before Income Tax

$

(1,312,897

)

$

2,288,970

$

1,291,330

$

379,226

Net (Loss) Income

$

(951,497

)

$

1,659,170

$

936,030

$

275,026

Basic Earnings per Share

of Common Stock

$

(1.06

)

$

1.86

$

1.05

$

0.31

Diluted Earnings per Share

of Common Stock

$

(1.06

)

$

1.86

$

1.05

$

0.31

Weighted Average

Number of Shares Outstanding

For Basic Earnings Per Share

894,416

894,416

894,416

894,416

Weighted Average

Number of Shares Outstanding

For Diluted Earnings Per Share

894,394

894,401

894,383

894,407

For more detail related to the fiscal year 2025 unaudited third quarter results, please visit our web site at www.bioqual.com.

Statements herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including risks relating to the ability to continue to extend current government contracts; the Company’s ability to obtain new government and commercial contracts; continued demand for the use of animal models in scientific research; the Company’s ability to obtain sufficient numbers of animal models; the availability of adequate numbers of employees; the Company’s ability to perform under its contracts in accordance with the requirements of the contracts; the actual costs incurred in performing the Company’s contracts and its ability to manage its costs, including its capital expenditures; dependence on third parties; future capital needs; the ability to fund its capital needs through the use of its cash on hand and line of credit; and the future availability and cost of financing/capital sources to the Company.

Contacts

Mark G. Lewis, Ph.D., CEO (240-404-7654)

Earnings Maryland
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman makes employee cuts as part of layoff
Layoffs
Arbutus Down to ‘Core Team’ After Laying Off More Than Half of Staff
March 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A human hand showing dollar golden coins in the jar with a colored background. Collage Art of finance
Manufacturing
J&J, Legend Pump $150M Into Manufacturing in Bid to Double Carvykti Production
March 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Novavax/Getty Images, STR/NurPhoto
COVID-19
Novavax Applies Lessons Learned From Turbulent COVID-19 Experience
March 10, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Financial and economic improvement, rapid growth in income and wages, profitable investment of funds, increase in investment portfolio and savings, man overcomes cliff with the help of a dollar sign.
Earnings
BridgeBio Stock Hits 1-Year High as Attruby Rx Numbers Double
February 20, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong