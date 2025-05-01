BIOQUAL Announces the retirement of Dr. Mark G. Lewis as President and CEO of the company

The Company Also Announces the Appointment of Dr. Hanne Andersen Elyard, BIOQUAL’s President and Chief Science Officer

Dr. Mark Lewis will be retiring as President of BIOQUAL effective May 31, 2025, and is succeeded by Dr. Hanne Andersen Elyard, BIOQUAL’s Chief Science Officer. Dr. Lewis will remain as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Dr. Lewis joined BIOQUAL as Senior Scientist in August 2003. He became the Executive Vice President in October 2008 and served in that capacity until he became President and CEO in 2010.

“The entire BIOQUAL team is excited and honored to have Hanne assume the role of President of BIOQUAL and to continue driving and growing our contract research program,” shared Mark Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer of BIOQUAL. “Working alongside Hanne for over eighteen years, I remain impressed by her expertise in client contract and business operations capabilities and am confident that through her leadership our company will continue its successful operations."

Hanne Andersen Elyard received her PhD in microbiology from the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in 2000. She was a postdoctoral fellow in the AIDS Vaccine Program, SAIC-Frederick, Inc. from 2001 until 2005. In January 2006 she joined BIOQUAL as a staff scientist, was promoted to Research Director in 2010, promoted to Vice President of Science in 2018 and subsequently she was promoted to Chief Scientific Officer in 2022. She has authored or co-authored more than 105 peer-reviewed scientific publications.

Forward Looking Information

Statements herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and one should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including risks relating to the ability to continue to extend current government contracts; the Company’s ability to obtain new government or commercial contracts; continued demand for the use of animal models in scientific research; the Company’s ability to obtain sufficient numbers of animal models; the availability of adequate numbers of employees; the Company’s ability to perform under its contracts in accordance with the requirements of the contracts; the actual costs incurred in performing the Company’s contracts and its ability to manage its costs, including its capital expenditures; dependence on third parties; future capital needs; the ability to fund its capital needs through the use of its cash on hand and line of credit; and the future availability and cost of financing/capital sources to the Company.

