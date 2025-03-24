Biophytis Announces New Non-Clinical Data Further Supporting Its Mission to Pioneer the Restoration of Mobility in Patients with Obesity

96% of patients with obesity report experiencing muscle strength impairment, affecting their mobility

New preclinical study results: The combination of BIO101 and GLP-1 induced muscle strength and mobility restoration in animal model

Paris, France and Cambridge, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2025) - Biophytis SA (FP: ALBPS) (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in developing treatments for age-related diseases, announces new preclinical results for its investigational drug BIO101. These results were presented for the first time last week at the 15th International Conference on Frailty and Sarcopenia Research in Toulouse.

Key findings on BIO101 in obesity include:

In this newly reported preclinical study BIO101, in combination with GLP-1, protected muscle strength and mobility in an animal model: In this preclinical study conducted on diet-induced obese mice, four weeks combination treatment of BIO101 with a GLP-1 receptor agonist significantly improved animal mobility (endurance) and grip strength when compared to untreated groups. Notably, the combination of drugs compensates for muscle contractility alterations induced by GLP-1 in a twitch test performed on an isolated muscle.

BIO101 showed beneficial effects on muscle strength and mobility in humans in previous early-phase clinical trials: Furthermore, in the SARA-INT (Phase 2) study on sarcopenic obesity and Quinolia (Phase 1-2) study on obesity, the BIO101-treated obese patient cohorts were observed to have improved muscle strength and mobility compared to placebo cohorts.

Addressing a Global Health Crisis

Obesity affects nearly one billion people worldwide and is linked to severe comorbidities, specifically including that 96% of patients with obesity report experiencing a specific decline in muscle strength.

Stanislas Veillet, CEO of Biophytis, stated: “Despite the progress made with the development of GLP-1 treatments for obesity, no therapy currently exists to restore muscle strength and mobility in patients with obesity. Biophytis is pioneering research to address this critical unmet medical need. We are eager to advance the development of BIO101 in combination with GLP-1 within our Phase 2 OBA clinical trial.”

The full presentation is available on our website.

About BIOPHYTIS

Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing drug candidates for age-related diseases. BIO101 (20-hydroxyecdysone), our lead drug candidate, is a small molecule in development for muscular diseases (sarcopenia, Phase 3 ready to start) and metabolic disorders (obesity, Phase 2 ready to start). The company is headquartered in Paris, France, with subsidiaries in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, and Brazil. The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ALBPS - FR001400OLP5) and its ADS (American Depositary Shares) are listed on the OTC market (BPTSY - US 09076G401). For more information, visit www.biophytis.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Biophytis considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the statements contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward- looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Biophytis or not currently considered material by Biophytis. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Please also refer to the “Risk and uncertainties the Company is to face” section from the Company’s 2023 Financial Report available on BIOPHYTIS website (www.biophytis.com) and as exposed in the “Risk Factors” section of form 20-F as well as other forms filed with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission, USA). We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information or otherwise, except as required by law.

