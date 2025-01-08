Bionano Announces Publication Showing that OGM Identifies Variant that Indicates Use of Proven Therapy in Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia

A case study published by researchers at Johns Hopkins University showed that optical genome mapping (OGM) detected a structural variant that was missed by karyotyping and non-informative by FISH, which they classified as a PML::RARA fusion known to occur in acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL)



SAN DIEGO, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced a publication from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Genes showing that optical genome mapping (OGM) identifies a variant in an aggressive form of acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) known as acute promyelocytic leukemia, or APL. This variant is often missed by conventional cytogenetic techniques.

In the case study, researchers reported that OGM detected a structural variant that was missed by karyotyping and non-informative by FISH, which they classified as a PML::RARA fusion known to occur in APL. According to the publication, APL is a subtype of AML that responds well to treatment with all-trans retinoic acid (ATRA) and arsenic trioxide (ATO) classes of targeted therapies but that in about 13% of cases of APL, conventional cytogenetics either fails or is unable to clearly identify the variant(s) that indicate(s) these treatment(s). Notably, identification of this PML::RARA fusion variant by OGM is consistent with previously reported findings which show OGM can detect variants found by standard cytogenetics but can also find likely pathogenic variants that are missed or deemed uninterpretable by these techniques.

Erik Holmlin, president and chief executive officer of Bionano, commented, “This case study supports the view that the standard of care techniques used for devastating diseases like blood cancer are insufficient to reliably guide therapy selection and patient management, due to their tendency to miss actionable variants for a significant fraction of cases. It also shows that OGM, with its higher resolution, streamlined workflow and ability to find more variants, can be a suitable alternative to these techniques, and could result in better therapy selection and patient management decisions.”

The full research publication is available at: Optical Genome Mapping Reveals Complex and Cryptic Rearrangement Involving PML::RARA Fusion in Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic genome analysis software solution, and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also offers OGM-based diagnostic testing services.

For more information, visit www.bionano.com or www.bionanolaboratories.com.

Bionano’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

