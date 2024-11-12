SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BiomX to Host Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on November 14, 2024

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and a live audio webcast on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET, to report third quarter 2024 financial results and provide business and program updates.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-877-407-0724 (U.S) or 1-201-389-0898 (International). The live and archived webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.biomx.com.

About BiomX
BiomX is a clinical-stage company leading the development of natural and engineered phage cocktails and personalized phage treatments designed to target and destroy harmful bacteria for the treatment of chronic diseases with substantial unmet needs. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and applies its BOLT (“BacteriOphage Lead to Treatment”) platform to customize phage compositions against these targets. For more information, please visit www.biomx.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

BiomX, Inc.
Ben Cohen
benc@biomx.com

