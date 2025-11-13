BiomX Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Program Updates

Positive FDA feedback confirms clear clinical pathway for BX011 targeting S. aureus in Diabetic Foot Infections, building on Company’s prior Phase 2 success

BiomX expects FDA feedback on BX004 clinical hold imminently; Enrollment and dosing of patients outside the U.S. are continuing in accordance with protocol

Positive FDA feedback received in October provided guidance for potential Phase 3 development pathways of BX004

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies targeting specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provided recent clinical and corporate updates.

“This past quarter was defined by significant advancements in our regulatory discussions with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) across our pipeline,” said Jonathan Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of BiomX. “For BX004, we anticipate imminent FDA feedback regarding the clinical hold, and we have already received supportive guidance outlining potential Phase 3 development pathways that reflect recognition of the significant unmet need among cystic fibrosis patients treated with CFTR (Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator) modulators. In parallel, we received additional positive FDA feedback confirming a clear clinical development path for BX011, our new fixed multi-phage cocktail targeting Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) in diabetic foot infections, building on the success of our prior Phase 2 trial in diabetic foot osteomyelitis.”

Clinical Program Updates

BX004 – Fixed phage cocktail for chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa) in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF)

In July 2025, BiomX successfully initiated patient dosing in its Phase 2b trial of BX004, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study in approximately 60 CF patients with chronic P. aeruginosa infections. The trial is designed to measure multiple efficacy endpoints, including reduction in bacterial burden, improvements in lung function, and enhanced quality of life.

In October 2025, BiomX received written FDA feedback recognizing the significant unmet need among cystic fibrosis patients treated with CFTR modulators. The FDA outlined potential Phase 3 development pathways, including opportunities for population enrichment and optimized trial design.

The FDA has placed a clinical hold on the Phase 2b study as it reviews data submitted by BiomX on third-party nebulizer used to deliver BX004; no concerns were raised in the clinical hold notification regarding the BX004 drug candidate. Enrollment and dosing of patients outside the U.S. is continuing in accordance with protocol. Feedback on the U.S. clinical hold of BX004 is expected imminently.

The Company expects to report topline results from the Phase 2b study in the first quarter of 2026.

BX011 – Fixed phage cocktail for patients with diabetic foot infections (DFI) associated with S. aureus

Earlier this month, BiomX announced that it has received positive feedback from the FDA on the proposed clinical development pathway for BX011, a next-generation fixed multi-phage cocktail targeting S. aureus in DFI. BiomX plans to prioritize DFI as the lead indication for regulatory development, ahead of the Company’s potential future development of BX211 in diabetic foot osteomyelitis (DFO).

This plan builds on the significant positive Phase 2 results from BX211 in diabetic foot osteomyelitis (DFO), while enabling the Company to target the large DFI patient population.

BiomX is currently planning a Phase 2a trial for BX011 following recent discussions and feedback from the FDA, with no additional non-clinical studies required, pending sufficiency of financial resources.

The Company is in continued discussions with the U.S. Defense Health Agency (DHA) regarding next steps to support the utilization of phage therapy to target S. aureus- driven infections.

driven infections. In the third quarter, BiomX attended Infectious Disease Week 2025 in which the Company presented previously reported results targeting S. aureus during oral and poster presentations. Separately, during attendance at DFCon 2025 – Diabetic Foot Conference, the abstract accepted for poster presentation was awarded Best Clinical Abstract Award.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Cash balance and restricted cash as of September 30, 2025, were $8.1 million, compared to $18 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to net cash used in operating activities, partially offset by funds raised in the Company’s February 2025 financing. BiomX estimates its cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash are sufficient to fund its operations into the first quarter of 2026.

Research and development expenses, net were $6.1 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $7.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by reduced salary expenses due to workforce reductions, lower rent expenses following a right-of-use asset impairment in 2024, and decreased expenses related to the CF product candidate, primarily due to the significantly higher manufacturing costs that were incurred in 2024. Such decrease was partially offset by an increase in depreciation expenses attributable to the accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements resulting from the modification of our office lease agreement in Ness Ziona, Israel, as well as by decreased grant funding from the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (under the DHA) and the Israel Innovation Authority.

General and administrative expenses were $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by reduced salary and share-based compensation expenses and lower legal and other professional service fees. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in depreciation expenses attributable to the accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements resulting from the modification of our office lease agreement in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Net loss was $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $9.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the change in the fair value of warrants issued as part of the Company’s March 2024 financing.

Net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $22.0 million, compared to $30.7 million for the same period in 2024.

About BX004

BiomX is developing BX004, a fixed multi-phage cocktail, for the treatment of CF patients with chronic pulmonary infections caused by P. aeruginosa, a main contributor to morbidity and mortality in patients with CF. In November 2023, BiomX announced positive topline results from Part 2 of the Phase 1b/2a trial where BX004 demonstrated improvement in pulmonary function associated with a reduction in P. aeruginosa burden compared to placebo in a predefined subgroup of patients with reduced lung function (baseline FEV1<70%). Pending resolution of the clinical hold imposed by the FDA, BiomX expects to enroll up to approximately 60 patients in a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center Phase 2b trial of BX004 in CF patients with chronic P. aeruginosa lung infections. The 8-week study will assess lung function, bacterial load, and quality of life metrics. BX004 has received FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designations.

About BX011

BX011 is a fixed multi-phage cocktail designed to treat S. aureus-associated DFI. DFI is a serious bacterial infection which frequently develops from ulcers on the foot and is a leading cause of amputation in patients with diabetes. BX011 incorporates multiple proprietary phages, including phage previously evaluated in the Company’s former DFO trial, to provide broad and potent coverage against this S. aureus in DFI patients. Following the FDA’s supportive feedback, BiomX plans to initiate a Phase 2a trial of BX011 in DFI, subject to available resources.

BiomX’s development of phage therapies for S. aureus has been supported by approximately US $40 million in non-dilutive funding from the DHA and Department of Navy funding under an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) award through the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) and managed by the Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) – Naval Advanced Medical Development (NAMD).

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage company leading the development of natural and engineered phage cocktails and personalized phage treatments designed to target and destroy harmful bacteria for the treatment of chronic diseases with substantial unmet needs. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and applies its BOLT (“BacteriOphage Lead to Treatment”) platform to customize phage compositions against these targets. For more information, please visit www.biomx.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

BIOMX INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(USD in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

As of September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 6,923 16,856 Restricted cash 985 958 Other current assets 954 2,706 Total current assets 8,862 20,520 Non-current assets Non-current restricted cash 161 161 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,091 5,457 Property and equipment, net 3,004 5,045 In-process Research and development asset (“IPR&D”) 12,050 12,050 Total non-current assets 17,306 22,713 26,168 43,233





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Trade accounts payable 1,508 1,882 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,296 1,130 Other accounts payable 2,422 5,255 Total current liabilities 5,226 8,267 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 5,287 8,454 Other liabilities 34 77 Warrants 5,135 2,287 Total non-current liabilities 10,456 10,818 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6) Stockholders’ equity Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; Authorized – 1,000,000 shares as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. Issued and outstanding - 147,512 shares as of September 30, 2025 and 147,735 shares as of December 31, 2024. 18,617 18,645 Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; Authorized – 750,000,000 shares as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. Issued and outstanding- 26,800,980 shares as of September 30, 2025 and 18,176,661 shares as of December 31, 2024. 7 6 Additional paid in capital 195,421 186,194 Accumulated deficit (203,559 ) (180,697 Total stockholders’ equity 10,486 24,148 26,168 43,233

BIOMX INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(USD in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)