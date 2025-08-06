bioMérieux Develops Game Changing Quality Control Solution GENE-UP® PRO HRM

DNA-Based Heat Resistant Mold Test Delivers Deeper Diagnostics in a Fraction of the Time, On-Site Solution is Now Available for Implementation

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, is pleased to announce the launch of GENE-UP® PRO HRM—the first DNA-based test commercially developed to detect heat-resistant molds at the molecular level.

Developed in partnership with historic brand Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., the game-changing testing innovation can accurately identify the presence of viable heat-resistant molds with validated equivalency to the CMMEF Ch22 Reference Method. GENE-UP® PRO HRM also provides a significantly shorter time-to-result, reducing the current Compendial Method 15-day result time down to only 72 hours.

The lengthy Compendial Method 15-day time-to-result forces juice and concentrate producers to decide between incurring costly storage fees until test results are received or forgoing the waiting period and risk shipping spoilage-prone products. The reduced time-to-result with GENE-UP® PRO HRM fuels improved operational efficiencies, minimizes manufacturer storage costs, and safeguards brand reputation among consumers.

"bioMérieux is a longstanding diagnostic partner of the beverage industry, and we're always up for the challenge of solving our customer's toughest spoilage problems," said Ben Pascal, global head of the xPRO™ Program at bioMérieux. "We embraced the opportunity to partner with Ocean Spray to create a custom microbiology quality control test that had broader implications for all juice and concentrate manufacturers."

While typically posing no public health or safety risk, in recent years heat-resistant molds have become a top quality concern and operational bottleneck for beverage and concentrate manufacturers. Unlike other yeast and mold test kits in the market, GENE-UP® PRO HRM is an innovative and complete testing solution that targets ascospore profiles to ultimately determine the presence of viable heat-resistant molds, resulting in the most comprehensive and reliable testing solution available today.

"Our loyal consumers have come to trust the high quality of our products and the integrity of our brand," notes Chris McNamara, Ocean Spray FSQA Senior Manager. "As the juice industry has evolved over the years, so has the risk profile for spoilage concerns. As a farmer-owned cooperative, innovation is in our DNA. Partnering with bioMérieux resulted in the development of a cutting-edge quality control solution with benefits not just for Ocean Spray but the industry at large."

GENE-UP® PRO HRM can be implemented alongside bioMérieux's GENE-UP® PRO ACB, a real-time PCR assay that detects and predicts spoilage due to Alicyclobacillus, causing off flavors and aromas in finished juice products. Together, the offering collectively speeds up and boosts confidence in the quality process across all major beverage spoilage concerns while also reducing costs and improving yield. Both GENE-UP® PRO HRM and GENE-UP® PRO ACB are a result of bioMérieux's xPRO™ Program, an innovation engine within bioMérieux that challenges the status quo to advance molecular diagnostics.

To learn more about how GENE-UP® PRO HRM, GENE-UP® PRO ACB, or bioMérieux's other game-changing xPRO™ solutions can unlock operational efficiencies and cost savings, please visit https://www.biomerieux.com/us/en/our-offer/industry-products/gene-up-pro-hrm.html.

ABOUT BIOMÉRIEUX



Pioneering Diagnostics



A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics since 1963, bioMérieux is present in 45 countries and serves more than 160 countries with the support of a large network of distributors. In 2024, revenues reached €4 billion, with over 93% of sales outside of France.

bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (systems, reagents, software and services) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.



www.biomerieux.com.

