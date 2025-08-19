BioMed X and Novo Nordisk Launch New Collaboration in Oral Peptide Drug Delivery

BioMed X and Novo Nordisk have launched a joint research project to develop novel oral formulation technologies that enable site-specific, prolonged retention of peptide drugs in the lower small intestine.

The initiative aims to overcome key challenges of conventional oral peptide formulations, enhancing bioavailability and continuous release without compromising gastrointestinal safety.

BioMed X is inviting scientists worldwide to submit project proposals by October 12, 2025, to join the Heidelberg-based team working on this breakthrough drug delivery technology.

Heidelberg, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - BioMed X, an independent biomedical research institute based in Heidelberg, Germany, announced today the launch of a new collaboration with Novo Nordisk, a leading global healthcare company headquartered in Denmark. This partnership aims to address one of the most critical challenges in modern drug development: the efficient oral delivery of therapeutic peptides. A research team will be formed to work on this challenge with support from BioMed X and Novo Nordisk.

About BioMed X
BioMed X is an independent research institute with sites in Heidelberg, Germany, New Haven, Connecticut, XSeed Labs in Ridgefield, Connecticut, and a worldwide network of partner locations. We operate at the interface between academia and industry, performing biomedical research and drug discovery & development in the fields of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, platform technologies, and artificial intelligence.

All our research projects are supported by leading pharmaceutical companies and conducted by early-career scientists recruited from the best schools around the world. The combination of global crowdsourcing with local incubation of the best research talents and ideas allows us to solve the biggest challenges in biomedical research.

We stand for free, creative, and curiosity-driven research combined with a solid validation of results, timelines, and deliverables. We serve a large purpose in advancing translational biomedicine by leveraging synergies and fostering cross-pollination across disciplines.

About Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease.