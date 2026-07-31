BioMark Diagnostics Endorses Global Call for Equitable Access to Early Screening on 2026 World Lung Cancer Day

Anchored in the 2026 global campaign’s core mission of early detection, equitable access to screening, and compassionate patient support, BioMark advances its multi-marker liquid biopsy to ensure no patient is left behind.

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Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2026) - As the global healthcare community unites on August 1st to observe World Lung Cancer Day, BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTCQB: BMKDF) ("BioMark" or the "Company") proudly aligns with leading international healthcare organizations demanding equal access to early detection by developing simple, accessible blood testing that empowers patients and physicians with critical diagnostic insights when it matters most.According to the World Health Organization, lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related mortality globally, accounting for roughly 2.5 million new diagnoses and 1.8 million deaths annually. While low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) has proven effective for high-risk individuals, significant structural, financial, and geographical barriers continue to prevent widespread adoption, leaving far too many patients diagnosed at late stages when treatment options are limited. Empowering individuals to understand their personal risk profile, navigate modern screening technologies, and take proactive control of their health is essential to changing the trajectory of this disease.Aligned with the core goals of the 2026 World Lung Cancer Day calls emphasizing that early detection can save lives only when screening is genuinely accessible, BioMark is developing a scalable liquid biopsy platform designed to eliminate care disparities. Powered by advanced metabolomics and machine learning algorithms, BioMark's diagnostic technology empowers healthcare systems worldwide to identify high-risk individuals earlier, including those exposed to environmental risk factors such as radon and air pollution, and streamline patient pathways before late-stage symptoms develop.The platform served as a core component in the provincial lung cancer screening demonstration program in Quebec as well as in the HANSE study, a pilot program to provide evidence that a holistic and effective lung cancer screening program can be implemented in Germany. These two multi-center studies provide robust evidence demonstrating that metabolomics profiling combined with machine learning algorithms can reliably refine patient risk assessment to help overcome traditional access barriers in lung cancer screening."World Lung Cancer Day is a stark reminder that lung cancer continues to take far too many lives, yet many cases remain potentially treatable when identified at an earlier stage," said Rashid A. Bux, Chief Executive Officer of BioMark Diagnostics Inc. "The international consensus is clear. Progress requires collaboration among researchers, clinicians, patient advocacy organizations, governments, and industry. BioMark is proud to contribute to that effort through the development of metabolomics-based technologies designed to complement existing clinical pathways and help identify individuals who may benefit from further evaluation."The Company's technology is being developed to complement existing screening and diagnostic pathways by providing physicians with additional biological information that may assist in identifying individuals who could benefit from further clinical assessment. BioMark continues to work with global healthcare organizations committed to improving lung health through prevention, education, and earlier intervention. World Lung Cancer Day provides an opportunity to recognize the courage of patients and families affected by lung cancer while celebrating the researchers, clinicians, and organizations working tirelessly to reduce the global burden of this disease.BioMark Diagnostics Inc. is a precision diagnostics company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through the analysis of metabolic biomarkers and machine learning algorithms. The Company's platform leverages proprietary metabolomic profiling technology to identify individuals with early-stage cancer through a simple, minimally invasive blood draw. BioMark is advancing its commercial screening panel for lung cancer toward market entry and regulatory approval, operating out of Canada with an expanding network of international clinical and research collaborations.Further information about BioMark Diagnostic Inc. is available under its profile on the SEDAR+ websiteand the CSE websiteRashid Ahmed BuxPresident & CEOBioMark Diagnostics Inc.Tel. 604-370-0779Email:This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of BioMark Diagnostics Inc. Forward-Looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the company. Although it believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BioMark Diagnostics Inc. can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-Looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. BioMark Diagnostics Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.To view the source version of this press release, please visit