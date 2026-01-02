BioMark Diagnostics Announces Appointment of Mr. James Lavender to Board of Directors

Expanding U.S. market access with an experienced technology investor and AI-driven growth strategist

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2025) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTCQB: BMKDF) ("BioMark" or the "Company"), a leading developer of liquid biopsy technologies for early cancer detection, is pleased to announce that Mr. James Lavender has joined the BioMark Board of Directors. His appointment follows resolutions accepted during the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on December 22nd, 2025.Mr. Lavender and his group were major investors in BioMark's most recent financing, completed in March 2025, underscoring strong insider alignment with the Company's growth strategy as it transitions from development to commercial execution. As BioMark accelerates its U.S. market entry, Mr. Lavender has been instrumental in opening high-level channels with state-level organizations and strategic investment groups across the United States.In addition to his active community involvement, Mr. Lavender brings extensive software development and enterprise sales experience from leading technology companies, with a particular focus on scaling data-driven platforms. He has been a key advocate for expanding BioMark's use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to enhance clinical performance, automation, and scalability of metabolomics-based oncology diagnostics."We are very fortunate to have James on our board as both a strategic investor and an operator who understands how to build technology-driven, scalable businesses," said Rashid Ahmed Bux, President and CEO of BioMark. "His network and experience in software, AI, and U.S. market development will be highly valuable as we move into commercialization, finalize our certifications, and grow our lab services footprint."The existing board and the BioMark management team are pleased to welcome Mr. Lavender and believe his expertise will provide important counsel and connectivity as the Company advances its commercialization roadmap and executes on its plan to enter the U.S. market.BioMark Diagnostics Inc. is a leading developer of liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of cancer that leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms. The company's proprietary technology utilizes a simple blood draw to detect the presence of cancer-associated biomarkers, enabling earlier diagnosis and improved patient outcomes. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. BioMark is committed to developing innovative and accessible diagnostic solutions to address unmet medical needs in oncology.