Press Releases

BioMarin to Present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 4 at 6:50 AM PT / 9:50 AM ET in Boston, MA

February 25, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that management will present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 6:50 AM PT / 9:50 AM ET in Boston, MA.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live. You can access the webcast at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company’s website for a limited time following the conference.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company dedicated to translating the promise of genetic discovery into medicines that make a profound impact on the life of each patient. The San Rafael, California-based company, founded in 1997, has a proven track record of innovation with eight commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin pursues treatments that offer new possibilities for patients and families around the world navigating rare or difficult-to-treat genetic conditions. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Marni Kottle

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(650) 374-2803

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-present-at-the-td-cowen-45th-annual-healthcare-conference-on-tuesday-march-4-at-650-am-pt--950-am-et-in-boston-ma-302383918.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

California Events
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
