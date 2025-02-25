BioMarin to Present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 4 at 6:50 AM PT / 9:50 AM ET in Boston, MA

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that management will present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 6:50 AM PT / 9:50 AM ET in Boston, MA.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live. You can access the webcast at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company’s website for a limited time following the conference.

About BioMarin

San Rafael, California

Contacts: Investors Media Traci McCarty Marni Kottle BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (415) 455-7558 (650) 374-2803

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company dedicated to translating the promise of genetic discovery into medicines that make a profound impact on the life of each patient. The-based company, founded in 1997, has a proven track record of innovation with eight commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin pursues treatments that offer new possibilities for patients and families around the world navigating rare or difficult-to-treat genetic conditions. To learn more, please visit

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-present-at-the-td-cowen-45th-annual-healthcare-conference-on-tuesday-march-4-at-650-am-pt--950-am-et-in-boston-ma-302383918.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.