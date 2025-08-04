BioMarin Announces Appointment of Ian T. Clark to Board of Directors

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN) announced that the company has appointed Ian T. Clark to the company's Board of Directors, effective today, August 1, 2025.

Mr. Clark served as Chief Executive Officer of Genentech and a member of the company's Board of Directors from 2010 until his retirement in 2016. Under his leadership, Genentech launched 15 new drugs. Prior to serving as CEO, Mr. Clark held a number of senior management positions at Genentech. Before joining Genentech, Mr. Clark spent 23 years in the biopharmaceutical industry in senior roles at Novartis International AG, Sanofi S.A., Ivax Pharmaceuticals and G.D. Searle. Mr. Clark serves as a member of the boards of directors of Olema Oncology, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc., Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. Mr. Clark previously served on the boards of Forty Seven Inc., Shire Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Avrobio, Inc. and Kite Pharma, Inc. Mr. Clark is currently an advisor to KKR & Co. Inc., and previously served on the board of the Biotechnology Industry Organization, as well as a member of the 12th District Economic Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve.

"We are very pleased to welcome Ian to our Board of Directors," said Alexander Hardy, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin. "Ian is a well-respected leader, who has been involved in the development and launch of numerous new therapies for patients with unmet needs. His experience over three decades as a biopharmaceutical industry executive and board director will bring valuable perspective, making him an ideal addition to our Board."

"I am delighted to join BioMarin's Board, as the company continues to advance important new medicines for people with genetically defined conditions," said Mr. Clark. "I look forward to working with BioMarin to reach more patients around the world."

About BioMarin



BioMarin is a global biotechnology company dedicated to translating the promise of genetic discovery into medicines that make a profound impact on the life of each patient. The San Rafael, California-based company, founded in 1997, has a proven track record of innovation with eight commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin pursues treatments that offer new possibilities for patients and families around the world navigating rare or difficult-to-treat genetic conditions. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com .

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements about the business prospects of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BioMarin), including without limitation, statements about: expectations regarding the addition of Mr. Ian Clark to BioMarin's Board of Directors and BioMarin's strategy execution and advancement of new medicines. These forward-looking statements are predictions and involve risks and uncertainties such that actual results may differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: finalizing the appointment of Mr. Clark, BioMarin's success in the commercialization of its commercial products, impacts of macroeconomic and other external factors on BioMarin's operations; results and timing of current and planned preclinical studies and clinical trials and the release of data from those trials; BioMarin's ability to successfully manufacture its commercial products and product candidates; and those factors detailed in BioMarin's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the factors contained under the caption "Risk Factors" in BioMarin's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated by any subsequent reports. Stockholders are urged not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. BioMarin is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

BioMarin® is a registered trademark of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Contacts:











Investors Media



Traci McCarty Erin Rau BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.



(415) 455-7558 (925) 683-9622

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-announces-appointment-of-ian-t-clark-to-board-of-directors-302519377.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.