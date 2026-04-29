BioInvent International AB: Interim Report January - March 2026

BioInvent International (STO:BINV)

"During the first quarter of 2026, our strategy remained centered on efficient resource allocation across our most advanced assets, BI-1808 (anti-TNFR2) and BI-1206 (anti-FcγRIIB), with the goal of advancing these innovative immune-modulatory antibodies for patients who urgently need better treatment options."- Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

EVENTS IN THE FIRST QUARTER

(R) Promising data in ongoing Phase 2a study for BI-1808 with KEYTRUDA ® (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer

Updated clinical data sets solidify potential for both BI-1808 and pembrolizumab combination in ovarian cancer and BI-1206 triplet for the treatment of NHL, see pages 6 and 7 in the year-end report

Nomination of two new board members ahead of 2026 Annual General Meeting; Kate Hermans and Scott Zinober

Phase 3 milestone achieved for HMI-115 in endometriosis

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

BI-1808 plus KEYTRUDA® data in recurrent ovarian cancer to be presented at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting

(R)= Regulatory event

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

First quarter 2026

• Net sales SEK 13.4 (22.1) million.

• Profit/loss after tax SEK -119.2 (-116.6) million.

• Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -1.81 (-1.77).

• Cash flow from operating activities SEK -132.8 (-120.0) million.

• Liquid funds, current and long-term investments as of March 31, 2026: SEK 456.5 (742.2) million.

The complete interim report is available for download below and on the company's website under Financial reports.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with drug candidates in ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, VP Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

Attachments

BioInvent 2026 Q1 EN

SOURCE: BioInvent International

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