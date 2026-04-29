BioInvent International AB: Interim Report January - March 2026

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV)
"During the first quarter of 2026, our strategy remained centered on efficient resource allocation across our most advanced assets, BI-1808 (anti-TNFR2) and BI-1206 (anti-FcγRIIB), with the goal of advancing these innovative immune-modulatory antibodies for patients who urgently need better treatment options."- Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.
EVENTS IN THE FIRST QUARTER
(R) Promising data in ongoing Phase 2a study for BI-1808 with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer
Updated clinical data sets solidify potential for both BI-1808 and pembrolizumab combination in ovarian cancer and BI-1206 triplet for the treatment of NHL, see pages 6 and 7 in the year-end report
Nomination of two new board members ahead of 2026 Annual General Meeting; Kate Hermans and Scott Zinober
Phase 3 milestone achieved for HMI-115 in endometriosis
EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD
BI-1808 plus KEYTRUDA® data in recurrent ovarian cancer to be presented at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting
(R)= Regulatory event
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
First quarter 2026
• Net sales SEK 13.4 (22.1) million.
• Profit/loss after tax SEK -119.2 (-116.6) million.
• Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -1.81 (-1.77).
• Cash flow from operating activities SEK -132.8 (-120.0) million.
• Liquid funds, current and long-term investments as of March 31, 2026: SEK 456.5 (742.2) million.
The complete interim report is available for download below and on the company's website under Financial reports.
About BioInvent
BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with drug candidates in ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.
The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.
For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander, VP Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com
BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com
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SOURCE: BioInvent International
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