BioHarvest Sciences to Host Second Quarter 2024 Corporate Update Call on August 29, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2024) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (“BioHarvest” or the “Company”), a company pioneering its patented Botanical Synthesis technology platform, today announced that it will host a corporate update call on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

On the call, CEO Ilan Sobel will discuss commercial progress and new product marketing initiatives, second quarter 2024 financial results, third quarter 2024 forecasts, and provide an update on the company’s path to a targeted Nasdaq listing in 2024. A live Question & Answer session will follow the conclusion of the presentation.

To participate, please use the following information:

Second Quarter 2024 Shareholder Update Webinar

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024

Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern time

Webinar Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7017244061906/WN_4WrSQ2Q7RTW3xboE2tVrjA

Registration at the above link is required for webinar participation. All attendees are encouraged to join at least five minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

“I am looking forward to the expected release of our Q2 financials and the opportunity to update our shareholders on the ongoing ‘scale up’ of both our Products and our Services business units.”, stated BioHarvest Sciences CEO Ilan Sobel, adding “In this presentation, we will discuss recent commercial performance, and I will also share updates on our new Products pipeline, our CDMO Services division, and I will discuss our expected Q3 calendar as we continue on our planned path to a 2024 Nasdaq listing.”

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) is a leader in Botanical Synthesis, leveraging its patented technology platform to grow plant-based molecules, without the need to grow the underlying plant. BioHarvest is leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop the next generation of science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions within two major business verticals; as a contract development and production organization (CDMO) on behalf of customers seeking complex molecules, and as a creator of proprietary nutraceutical health and wellness products, which includes dietary supplements. To learn more, please visit www.bioharvest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release might include forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Although management believes that it will be able to meet the requirements for listing on the Nasdaq stock market in the second half of 2024 there is no assurance that a listing will occur within the expected time frame or at all, as such listing will be subject to the company being able to meet listing criteria, including, without limitation, being registered under U.S. Securities Laws, a history of trading at certain price levels, and financial and share distribution requirements. Some of these listing criteria may be affected by matters beyond the control of the company such as, without limitation, conditions impacting markets generally or changes in listing requirements. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

