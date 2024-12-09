BioGene Therapeutics Appoints Patroski J. Lawson to Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2024) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE:18H) (“PreveCeutical” or the “Company”), a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature-identical products, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary BioGene Therapeutics Inc. has appointed Patroski J. Lawson as an independent director effective on 6 December, 2024.

Stephen Van Deventer, CEO of BioGene, commented:

“We are honored to welcome Patroski Lawson to our Board of Directors. His extensive experience in government affairs across local, state, federal, and global levels, particularly within the healthcare sector, will be invaluable as we navigate the complex regulatory landscape and advance our mission to deliver innovative therapies. Patroski’s strategic insights and leadership will significantly enhance our governance and advocacy efforts.”

About Patroski J. Lawson:

Patroski Lawson brings over 25+ years of experience in government affairs, spanning both public and private sectors. He began his career as a regional representative for U.S. Senator Paul D. Coverdell, liaising with government officials and leading anti-drug outreach initiatives.

In the private sector, Patroski managed political involvement programs and corporate political action committees (PACs) at The Home Depot. He further honed his expertise in healthcare government affairs at Solvay Pharmaceuticals, Abbott, and Lundbeck, leading lobbying and advocacy efforts in Brussels, Washington D.C., and various U.S. state capitals.

Notably, Patroski was instrumental in securing a $300 million federal contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to build the first cell-based influenza vaccine facility in the United States.

In 2017, he founded KPM Group DC, a concierge public affairs firm providing strategic guidance to clients in need of comprehensive government affairs solutions.

Patroski holds a B.S. in Political Science with a concentration in Urban Geography and an M.S.P. in Urban and Regional Planning, both from The Florida State University.

Patroski J. Lawson remarked on his appointment:

“I am thrilled to join BioGene’s Board of Directors and contribute to the Company’s mission of advancing transformative therapies. BioGene’s dedication to addressing critical unmet medical needs aligns with my passion for strategic advocacy and public affairs. I look forward to supporting the Company’s growth and success.”

About PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit www.PreveCeutical.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/PreveCeuticals and Facebook: www.facebook.com/PreveCeutical.

About BioGene Therapeutics Inc.

BioGene Therapeutics Inc. (“BioGene”) is a Texas-based life sciences company focused on advancing innovative therapies in metabolic health and gene-based treatments. As a key component of BioGene’s expansion, BioGene Australia operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of BioGene in Texas, leveraging the strategic benefits of Australia’s 43.5% R&D tax cashback incentive. This subsidiary supports ongoing research and development activities in Australia, where BioGene capitalizes on exceptional scientific talent and the nation’s commitment to advancing life sciences. Currently, BioGene Australia is engaged in pioneering research into GLP-1 receptor agonists and advanced diabetes treatments, including gene therapies designed to address the growing global diabetes and obesity crisis.

