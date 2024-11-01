SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Biofrontera Inc. to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 13, 2024

November 1, 2024 | 
1 min read

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq:BFRI) (“Biofrontera” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of PDT, announces it will report financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The results will be released after the market close on Wednesday, Nov 13 and the company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 14 at 10:00am Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Event:

Biofrontera Inc. Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

Date:

Thursday, November 14, 2024

Time:

10:00am ET

Conference Call:

1-877-877-1275 (U.S.)

1-412-858-5202 (international)

Webcast:

Webcast | Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT. The Company commercializes the drug-device combination Ameluz® with the RhodoLED® lamp series for PDT of Actinic Keratosis, pre-cancerous skin lesions which may progress to invasive skin cancers1. The Company performs clinical trials to extend the use of the products to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and moderate to severe acne. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com and follow Biofrontera on LinkedIn and X.

1 - https://www.skincancer.org/skin-cancer-information/actinic-keratosis/

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Andrew Barwicki
1-516-662-9461
ir@bfri.com

SOURCE: Biofrontera Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com

Earnings Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
LED Display - Airport flight status board
Layoffs
Compass Delays Pivotal Trial Readouts for Psilocybin in Depression, Lays Off 30% of Staff
October 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Feb 2, 2020 South San Francisco / CA / USA - Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley; Merck & Co. Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical company
Earnings
Merck Lowers Full-Year Sales Guidance Despite Strong Overall Q3 Results
October 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Update: AbbVie headquarters building in California
Earnings
AbbVie Beats Q3 Estimates as Skyrizi, Rinvoq Pick Up Slack for Humira
October 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Amgen's office in Massachusetts/iStock,
Pipeline
Amgen Whets Investors’ Appetites for MariTide Obesity Data by End of Year
October 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac