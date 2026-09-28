Biodextris Appoints Clement Fourny as Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned life sciences leader joins Laval-based CDMO to drive next phase of growth

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biodextris, a Laval, Quebec based biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) today announced the appointment of Clement Fourny as its Chief Executive Officer. Biodextris is known for its expertise working with complex biologics and Clement with over two decades of commercial and financial leadership experience across the life sciences and healthcare sectors, is ideally positioned to lead Biodextris into its next phase of growth.

Most recently, Clement served as Senior Vice President, Commercial at SmartLabs in Boston, where he led comprehensive commercial organization and spearheaded the launch of a new Custom Solutions division, securing landmark laboratory partnerships with biopharma companies across North America. Prior to SmartLabs, he served as General Manager, Commercial Operations & Strategy at Cytiva (formerly GE Healthcare Life Sciences), where he built deep expertise in the CDMO and biologics manufacturing space.

Clement’s appointment reflects Biodextris’s journey from its roots as a GSK biologics development centre to a uniquely flexible and scalable GMP bio-manufacturing organization with a strong track record working with biopharma clients across North America. His expertise in go-to-market strategy, global account management, commercial operations, and organizational transformation positions Biodextris to capture growing demand for specialized biologic manufacturing services.

"Clement is exactly the leader Biodextris needs at this stage of our journey. His track record in building commercial organizations, securing landmark partnerships, and — above all — his ability to develop and empower teams to innovate, make him the ideal CEO to lead our next chapter. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Biodextris family."

Nir Nimrodi, Executive Chairman, Biodextris

About Biodextris

Biodextris is a Canadian contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Laval, Quebec, specializing in complex biologics development and manufacturing for life sciences clients. Biodextris provides integrated CDMO services — from early-stage development through to commercial manufacturing — to biopharma companies across North America and internationally. Biodextris is an ARCHIMED company.

Press Contacts

Biodextris

Philippe Béland

info@biodextris.com

+1-(450)-965-8213