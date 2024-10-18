Biodesix to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 1, 2024

LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 before the start of trading on Friday, November 1. Biodesix management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a general business update at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day.





Listeners can register for the webcast via this link. Analysts who wish to participate in the question and answer session should use this link. A replay of the webcast will be available via the company’s investor website approximately two hours after the call’s conclusion. Participants are advised to join 15 minutes prior to the start time.

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company with five Medicare-covered tests available for patients with lung diseases. The blood-based Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment evaluates the risk of malignancy in pulmonary nodules, enabling physicians to better triage patients to the most appropriate course of action. The blood-based IQLung™ test portfolio for lung cancer patients integrates the GeneStrat® targeted ddPCR™ test, the GeneStrat NGS® test, and the VeriStrat® test to support treatment decisions across all stages of lung cancer and expedite personalized treatment. In addition, Biodesix collaborates with the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies to provide biomarker discovery, diagnostic test development, and clinical trial support services. For more information, visit biodesix.com.

