Biocomposites gains MDR certification for STIMULAN® Rapid Cure and STIMULAN® Kit

KEELE, United Kingdom, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, today announces that its STIMULAN® products have gained European Union Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certification for mixing with the following antibiotics: vancomycin, gentamicin and tobramycin, and the combination of vancomycin with either tobramycin or gentamicin, to assist in the treatment of infection in bone and surrounding soft tissue.

The STIMULAN® Rapid Cure and STIMULAN® Kit products are the only calcium matrices certified to carry a combination of antibiotics and resolve infection. They offer surgeons the flexibility to apply a broad spectrum of ‘off-the-shelf’ antibiotics to support patient-specific treatment plans. STIMULAN® can deliver high concentrations of combined Gram-positive and Gram-negative antibiotics to the point of infection at levels unachievable systemically. This resolves infection and reduces the need for secondary surgery.

STIMULAN® is already approved in more than 60 countries and used by surgeons to help 150,000 patients every year.

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, said: “Gaining MDR certification, which reaffirms STIMULAN® as the only calcium matrix antibiotic carrier certified for mixing with a combination of Gram-positive and Gram-negative antibiotics, and also resolve infection in bone and surrounding soft tissue, is tremendous news. Our world leading calcium sulfate antibiotic carrier is trusted by surgeons across the globe as part of their infection management strategies, helping to improve patient outcomes and decrease hospital readmissions.”

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical device company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, South America, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds and bone cements for surgical use. Its products regenerate bone and target infection risks across a variety of specialties, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle, podiatry and sports injuries. Biocomposites’ products are now used in over 1 million procedures per annum and sold in more than 100 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.