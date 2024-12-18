BioCentriq Expands Operations and Secures Cell Therapy Manufacturing Facility in Princeton, NJ

Princeton Facility Designated as New Headquarters

Regional Multi-Site Operations to Advance Clinical-to-Commercial Capabilities

$12M Capital Investment for State-of-the-Art Operations and Digital Advancements

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCentriq, a leading cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announces that it has entered into a long-term lease agreement with National Business Parks for a state-of-the-art cell therapy manufacturing facility in Princeton, New Jersey. The facility will serve as the company’s new headquarters and will include an immediate $12M capital investment in facility upgrades, equipment, and business system enhancements, strengthening BioCentriq’s position in the rapidly growing cell therapy sector and enhancing its ability to provide comprehensive development, manufacture, and quality control service solutions in support of its customers’ entire product lifecycle.

Spanning approximately 60,000 sq. ft., the site features six (6) independent ISO 7 cleanrooms, equipped with cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, including advanced bioreactors, automated cell processing systems, and scalable production platforms. With a proven track record in cell therapy manufacturing, the site operates under current GMP regulatory standards and industry guidelines and offers 30,000 sq. ft. of expansion space to accommodate additional clinical and commercial-scale production capacity. This strategic investment will enable BioCentriq to meet the growing demand for innovative cell therapy solutions globally.

This expansion builds upon BioCentriq’s established presence in Newark, NJ, creating a regional manufacturing network. The Newark facility, featuring two (2) independent ISO 7 cleanrooms, an integrated quality control laboratory, and extensive support infrastructure, maintains its dual role as both a clinical GMP production center and will serve as the company’s hub for specialized training and workforce development for pharmaceutical and biotech innovators and service providers.

With its strategic capital investments and expanded infrastructure, BioCentriq will offer a full range of services, including technology transfer and new technology assessments, process and analytical development, GMP manufacturing, quality control lot release, and stability testing services. The company has experience supporting a wide range of cell therapy modalities, including T-cell therapies (CAR-T, TCR), natural killer cells (NK, CAR-NK), induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC), and mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) based products and accelerates service timelines through its premier LEAP™ manufacturing platform.

By offering both standardized platform solutions and fully customizable services, including hybrid and person-in-plant operations, dedicated cleanroom capacity, and other flexible service arrangements, BioCentriq empowers its clients to advance innovative, personalized therapies with unparalleled precision and efficiency.

“Securing this facility marks a significant milestone in our growth and reinforces our mission to deliver high-quality, scalable manufacturing solutions for cell therapy innovators globally,” said Syed T. Husain, Chairman and CEO of BioCentriq. “This facility allows us to further support our clients in bringing life-changing therapies to patients and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing industry-leading manufacturing expertise.”

The capital investment is expected to be completed and the facility fully operational by Q2 2025, with manufacturing services available immediately thereafter. Process and Analytical development services are expected to be available in Q1 2025. For more information, visit www.biocentriq.com.

About BioCentriq

BioCentriq is a leading cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to advancing the field of cell therapy. Since 2019, the company has specialized in developing, manufacturing, and releasing autologous and allogeneic cell therapy products for early- to mid-stage clinical trials, and has evolved into an end-to-end clinical-to-commercial service provider. Operating from two U.S.-based manufacturing facilities, BioCentriq combines the flexibility and entrepreneurial spirit of a specialist CDMO with the global expertise and resources of GC Corporation of South Korea, a global leader in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

For more information, please contact:

Joseph Sinclair

VP and Head of Commercial

Joseph.sinclair@biocentriq.com

