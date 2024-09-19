BioCentriq Appoints Syed T. Husain as Chief Executive Officer

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCentriq, a leading cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announces that it has appointed Syed T. Husain as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and as a member of the Board of Directors.

BioCentriq, today announce the appointment of Syed T. Husain as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member

BioCentriq has selected Syed for his extensive expertise in CDMO development and manufacturing services, with a deep understanding of the cell and gene therapy supply and value chains. His experience spans the entire drug development and commercialization lifecycle, including over 20 years of strategic management, leading companies through rapid growth, go-to-market innovation, and industry disruption. BioCentriq now has a CEO with a proven track record in creating global business development strategies, enhancing market and brand presence, building high-performing teams, implementing operational improvements, increasing financial returns, and providing strategic leadership to drive patient focus and profitable revenue growth.

“The cell and gene therapy (CGT) sector has reached a new stage, where a range of late-stage therapies are reaching commercialization, and a considerable number of next-generation therapies are entering and progressing through early-stage clinical development. In turn, the cell and gene therapy sector is meeting strong pressures on investment required for high costs of development and product manufacturing, in turn increasing pressure on the pricing for commercialized therapies. To match this new stage of the CGT sector, BioCentriq is also starting the next phase of its own growth, with its LEAP™ program providing a badly needed solution to the market, and its concentration on early to mid-phase therapeutic development,” said James Park, Chairman of the Board at BioCentriq. He has expressed his confidence, noting, “Syed’s extensive experience in CDMO business expansion will be pivotal in ensuring BioCentriq’s leadership in manufacturing innovation and in spearheading the clinical to commercial manufacturing of cutting-edge cell therapies.”

Syed’s expertise will guide BioCentriq through its next phase of growth, ensuring the company is well-positioned to support pharma and biotech customers as they advance to pivotal and commercial manufacturing, while continuing to meet their development and clinical supply needs. He will rely on his most recent experience as Chief Commercial Officer at Resilience. During this time, Syed developed an industry-leading commercial organization, serving established (Biologics, Vaccines) and emerging modalities (Cell & Gene Therapy, Nucleic Acids). He established a multi-billion-dollar backlog and opportunity pipeline, securing transformative deals with top pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Syed also fostered a customer-centered culture that deeply resonated with customers and supported long-term, patient-focused growth. Prior to his time with Resilience, he has served in CDMO leadership roles at Emergent BioSolutions, Alcami Corporation, and Lonza.

“BioCentriq has quickly developed a unique offering to the U.S. and global CGT manufacturing space, backed by strong partnerships that significantly cut development and technology transfer timelines. We offer the CGT market the flexibility of a mid-sized, entrepreneurial CDMO with a proven track record, which will be crucial in scaling the next generation of therapies to reach broader patient populations,” said Syed T. Husain, CEO, BioCentriq. “As BioCentriq moves into its next phase of growth, we’re committed to strengthening our capabilities even further. Our goal is to drive the approval of new CGT modalities by offering a complete end-to-end solution—from clinical to commercial manufacturing—ensuring that life-changing therapies reach the patients who need them most.”

About BioCentriq

BioCentriq is a leading cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization. Since 2022, the company has been dedicated to developing, manufacturing, and releasing GMP autologous and allogeneic cell therapies. Known for its expertise, BioCentriq specializes in early- to mid-stage therapies with an aim to expand to an end to end - clinical to commercial offering. It operates out of two U.S.-based manufacturing facilities. BioCentriq combines the flexibility and entrepreneurship of a specialist CDMO with the backing of GC Corporation of South Korea, a global leader in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. To learn more visit www.biocentriq.com .

For more information, please contact:

Neil Hunter

Communications Consultant

neil.hunter@biocentriq.com

+44 7821 255568

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biocentriq-appoints-syed-t-husain-as-chief-executive-officer-302252629.html

SOURCE BioCentriq, Inc.